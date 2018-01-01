Indian Woman Allegedly Poisons Family Who Criticized Her Cooking

“Pradnya claims that since her marriage two years ago, she has been insulted regularly for her dark complexion and accused of not being able to cook well.”

A woman in India allegedly poisoned food at a housewarming party that resulted in the death of five people.

Pradnya Survase, who lives in Khalapur, India, reportedly mixed pesticide in the food that was served to around 120 people. According to reports, the woman was tired of the continuous taunts regarding her dark complexion and her cooking. So she decided to act against her in-laws.

The 23-year-old reportedly wanted to kill her husband, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law’s sister and her husband because they constantly humiliated her.

As a result of the poison, five people died – including four children and the people Survase intended to kill ate food before she poisoned the food.

After the incident took place, police investigated and revealed that Survase got married two years ago and this was her second marriage. She reportedly didn’t have good relations with her in-laws as they insulted her.

People were served food in the afternoon that was prepared by a village cook. Attendees who ate the food later in the day complained of an upset stomach and cramps. As a result, around 88 people were hospitalized to receive required treatment.

The woman reportedly used a poisonous powder that is used kill snakes. 13-year-old Vilash Thikrey described the incident and said the food tasted extremely bitter.

According to senior police official Vishwajeet Kaingade, police was called after the people started complaining of extreme stomach pain. When police arrived, they questioned people who served food at the time people began getting sick.

As police wrapped up asking people, Survase confessed to the crime. She was arrested immediately and now faces death penalty.

“Pradnya claims that since her marriage two years ago, she has been insulted regularly for her dark complexion and accused of not being able to cook well. She has named her mother in-law, Sindhu Survase, husband Suresh Govind Survase, sisters in-law Ujwala Pawar and Jyoti Ashok Kadam, and her mother in-law’s sister Sarita Mane and Sarita’s husband, Subhash Mane for the alleged torture,” said Kaingade.

