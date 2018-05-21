4-Year-Old Austin Feeds Alabama's Homeless In His Superhero Cape

“Feeding the homeless is the highlight of my life,” said 4-year-old Austin Perine who wears a red superhero cape while handing sandwiches to homeless people.

Children today are obsessed with superheroes with many harboring ambitions to grow up with superhuman abilities of swooping in to save the day or helping citizens in distress.

While many kids eventually give up on their fantasies, Austin Perine of Birmingham, Alabama, didn’t –and actually became a real-life hero at a young age of 4 years.

So, what are his unique superpowers?

Undeterred by the scorching heat of his hometown, Austin hands out food and money to homeless residents outside a shelter in the city.

The 4-year-old boy, who likes to go by President Austin, goes on the charitable missions wearing a red satin superhero cape, which he believes make him go faster because “it blows in the wind.”

This young superhero is assisted by his father, Terance Perine, who said Austin drops off “food and smiles" on a weekly basis.

The father further said his kind-hearted son decided to spend his weekly allowance on those in need after watching an Animal Planet show where a panda left her cubs alone.

“And I said, ‘Well, I guess it’s going to be homeless for a while,’” Perine told local station WPMI. “And he said, ‘Are people homeless?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, some of them.’ And he asked me to take him to see a homeless person.”

Austin is welcomed by a merriment of high-fives and pat on the backs by the people whose lives have gotten better because of the little boy’s generous efforts.

"It's because of you that I want to be a better person," a homeless man told the boy. "You're showing love, everywhere you go, right?"

The young superhero also drew widespread attention of food chains, as Burger King decided to contribute in the 4-year-old’s good cause by giving him $1,000 a month to spend on chicken sandwiches.

This little Alabama boy is not just aware of the duties of a superhero, he is also well-informed about what the president of the country is supposed to do. He chose “President Austin” as his superhero name because “that’s his idea of what a president’s supposed to do,” his father said.

The father and son duo have bigger and better plans to expand their social services, as they plan to build a rehab center for the homeless.

“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the country, and what we want to do is expand from more than just giving out sandwiches,” he told CNN. “Mental illness, drug abuse, addiction, and things like that. Austin and I want to build a facility and get some specialists in there that can actually help these people get back into the workforce.”

This unique superhero with his altruistic superpower definitely has a super parent too who has encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

“Feeding the homeless is the highlight of my life,” said Austin.

