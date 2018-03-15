Trump Bragged About Making Up Facts During Meeting With Trudeau

“So, he's proud. I said, 'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong,” said President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump bragged about making information up during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The comments came during a GOP fundraising event in Missouri. Trump claimed during the meeting with Trudeau, he kept on insisting the United States had a trade deficit with its neighbor to the north, comments he made without having any knowledge of the case, whatsoever.

In an audio obtained from the event by The Washington Post, Trump was heard saying "Trudeau came to see me. He's a good guy. Justin.”

“He said 'No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please',” the commander-in-chief claimed, mimicking the Leader of the Liberal Party. “Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in—‘Donald, we have no trade deficit. He’s very proud because everybody else, you know, we’re getting killed.”

The “really smart” president then admitted to the fundraisers he had no idea if there was a trade deficit between the two allies.

“... So, he's proud. I said, 'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.' You know why? Because we're so stupid. … And I thought they were smart. I said, 'You're wrong, Justin.' He said, 'Nope, we have no trade deficit.' I said, 'Well, in that case, I feel differently,' I said, 'but I don't believe it.' I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said, 'Check, because I can't believe it,” the president admitted.

It is to be mentioned that Canada is the top trading partner for most states of the United States.

“We have no deficit but that doesn’t include energy and timber … And when you do, we lose $17 billion a year.’ It’s incredible,” Trump then told Trudeau.

Moreover, President Trump also accused the European Union, China, Japan and South Korea, all of which are U.S. allies, of ripping off the United States for decades. He also attacked the World Trade Organization for enabling the countries to do so.

"We have a very big trade deficit with them, and we protect them," Trump said. "We lose money on trade, and we lose money on the military. We have right now 32,000 soldiers between North and South Korea. Let's see what happens,” Trump threatened.

"Our allies care about themselves," he said. "They don't care about us."

However, Trump didn't just eviscerate people during the event, he also praised someone: himself.

“The young man last night that ran, he said, ‘Oh, I’m like Trump. Second Amendment, everything. I love the tax cuts, everything.’ He ran on that basis,” Trump said, referring to Democrat Conor Lamb who won the special election on Tuesday. “He ran on a campaign that said very nice things about me. I said, ‘Is he a Republican? He sounds like a Republican to me.”

Read More Conor Lamb's Win Signals A Blue Wave That Could Disrupt Trump And GOP

Thumbnail/ Banner Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque