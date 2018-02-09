Eric Trump Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Trump Magazine

“I prefer Charmin but in a pinch Trump magazine would work!” a social media user said over the announcement of new Trump Magazine.

President Donald Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric Trump, made internet lose its collective cool after he took to Twitter with what appeared to be the family’s latest business venture: a brand new Trump Magazine issue that was last seen in 2009.

The younger Trump shared the front cover of the 2018 issue of Trump Magazine, phrasing the latest installment in the array of Trump family’s interest into print media as “#HotOffThePress.”

The cover showed the infamous Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and mentioned some of the other Trump properties, such as Trump Park Avenue and the president’s favorite place to play golf and meet dignitaries, the Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This is not the first time a member of the Trump family has shown their fascination toward the print industry. Between the years 1997 and 2009, Trump-related print publications such as Trump Style and Trump World were published.

Trump Magazine also had earlier issues. However, in 2009, the publication was shut down in the wake of the global financial crises, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, it is unclear when and where the magazine will be available and how often it will be published. Social media users had a lot to say about the possible return of the magazine.

I prefer Charmin but in a pinch Trump magazine would work! pic.twitter.com/Yb4bom8cdV — Joe Weathers (@not2deepNu) February 9, 2018

Apparently, no one seems to have forgotten its previous failures (and how bad the magazine used to be.)

This isn't an actual magazine, right? Like, it's an annual ad for your family's truly ridiculous towers and resorts, not a monthly magazine with any non-Trump content?



I am asking only because your family has already tried and failed at, what? Two Trump magazines? Three? — Nobody (@N__Who) February 9, 2018

Yet another failed Trump venture tries again. Sad.



“A new version of Trump Magazine was launched in November 2007; the publication ended in May 2009, due to poor advertising sales as a result of the Great Recession.” — Voysov Reason (@VoysovReason) February 9, 2018

Is it a comic book? — Surly (@Pulpiteer) February 9, 2018

Perhaps this could be a break from POTUS’ obsession with Fox News.

Probably a step up from Fox News, though. — Kathy Shaw-Vaughan (@kjsvaughan1) February 10, 2018

Still hocking Trump goods on Twitter? Tacky — Grams67 (@melissabloww55) February 9, 2018

Some online users suggested it could be molded into “something else.”

Since it’s still hot off the press, can we remold it into something different? Please??? — stevie (@steviespapa) February 9, 2018

Looks like the building is giving everyone the finger. Who thought this design was a good idea? — Wayne Lee Harrison (@WayneHarrison) February 9, 2018

Given the fact just the teaser had the internet riled up, we can only dream about what will happen once the actual magazine comes out.

Read More Trump Supports Alleged Wife-Beaters, Doubts Their Victims

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters/Nick Didlick