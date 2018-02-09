© Credits: Reuters/Nick Didlick

Eric Trump Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Trump Magazine

by
Ayesha
“I prefer Charmin but in a pinch Trump magazine would work!” a social media user said over the announcement of new Trump Magazine.

 

 

President Donald Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric Trump, made internet lose its collective cool after he took to Twitter with what appeared to be the family’s latest business venture: a brand new Trump Magazine issue that was last seen in 2009.

The younger Trump shared the front cover of the 2018 issue of Trump Magazine, phrasing the latest installment in the array of Trump family’s interest into print media as “#HotOffThePress.”

The cover showed the infamous Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and mentioned some of the other Trump properties, such as Trump Park Avenue and the president’s favorite place to play golf and meet dignitaries, the Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This is not the first time a member of the Trump family has shown their fascination toward the print industry. Between the years 1997 and 2009, Trump-related print publications such as Trump Style and Trump World were published.

Trump Magazine also had earlier issues. However, in 2009, the publication was shut down in the wake of the global financial crises, according to the New York Post.  

Meanwhile, it is unclear when and where the magazine will be available and how often it will be published. Social media users had a lot to say about the possible return of the magazine.

 

Apparently, no one seems to have forgotten its previous failures (and how bad the magazine used to be.)

 

 

 

Perhaps this could be a break from POTUS’ obsession with Fox News.

 

 

Some online users suggested it could be molded into “something else.”

 

 

Given the fact just the teaser had the internet riled up, we can only dream about what will happen once the actual magazine comes out.

