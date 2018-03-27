© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Trump Is Allegedly Eyeing Military Budget To Fund His Wall

by
editors
Trump allegedly proposed the idea in a private meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan while reviewing the omnibus spending bill.

Border Wall

President Donald Trump is trying to get his Mexico border wall funded through military budget, reports suggest.

Sources close to the president have confirmed Trump is secretly floating the idea that the Mexican border wall should be funded by the budget allocated to the military in the omnibus spending bill that was passed recently.

Trump allegedly proposed the idea in a private meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan while reviewing the bill, which did not contain any funding for the wall despite previous claims by the president.

However, if the president is indeed considering using the military budget for the border wall, it might not be an easy task. For the reallocation of budget, Trump will have to get approval from the Congress – which he is not likely to get. The budgeting done by the Congress is very specific and any additional approval might be hard to obtain.

President Trump recently sent out a tweet claiming “our Military is rich again.” In the same tweet, he talked about how building the border wall is a matter of National Defense, “Build WALL through M!” he exclaimed. Initially, it was thought that the “M” stands for Mexico but now reports say two advisers have confirmed it actually stands for “military.”

 

An administration official has confirmed using the military budget is one of the ideas to fund the border wall.

"There are a lot of different options we're trying to contemplate. Certainly that's one," the official said.

An alternative for funding the wall is to increase the amount of money one has to pay when they cross the border from Mexico into the United States.

Trump has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the omnibus bill and also briefly threatened to veto it for the lack of funding for his promised Mexican border wall.

 

He later signed the bill and threatened that he will “never” sign another bill like this. The reason Trump agreed to the bill and has touted building the wall a matter of “National Defense,” may well be to reallocate budget from the military whose job is to provide security to the nation.

 

Ever since Trump took office, he has promised the building of the border wall, claiming Mexico itself will pay for the wall but so far he has failed in gathering funding for his “great wall” and now he has his sight set on the budget allocated to the military.

Read More
Trump Wants ‘Transparent’ Border Wall To Avoid Flying ‘Sacks Of Drugs’

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tags:
border wall congress donald trump mexico mexico border wall military national security omnibus spending bill trump trump administration united states
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.