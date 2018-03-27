Trump Is Allegedly Eyeing Military Budget To Fund His Wall

Trump allegedly proposed the idea in a private meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan while reviewing the omnibus spending bill.

President Donald Trump is trying to get his Mexico border wall funded through military budget, reports suggest.

Sources close to the president have confirmed Trump is secretly floating the idea that the Mexican border wall should be funded by the budget allocated to the military in the omnibus spending bill that was passed recently.

Trump allegedly proposed the idea in a private meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan while reviewing the bill, which did not contain any funding for the wall despite previous claims by the president.

However, if the president is indeed considering using the military budget for the border wall, it might not be an easy task. For the reallocation of budget, Trump will have to get approval from the Congress – which he is not likely to get. The budgeting done by the Congress is very specific and any additional approval might be hard to obtain.

President Trump recently sent out a tweet claiming “our Military is rich again.” In the same tweet, he talked about how building the border wall is a matter of National Defense, “Build WALL through M!” he exclaimed. Initially, it was thought that the “M” stands for Mexico but now reports say two advisers have confirmed it actually stands for “military.”

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

An administration official has confirmed using the military budget is one of the ideas to fund the border wall.

"There are a lot of different options we're trying to contemplate. Certainly that's one," the official said.

An alternative for funding the wall is to increase the amount of money one has to pay when they cross the border from Mexico into the United States.

Trump has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the omnibus bill and also briefly threatened to veto it for the lack of funding for his promised Mexican border wall.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

He later signed the bill and threatened that he will “never” sign another bill like this. The reason Trump agreed to the bill and has touted building the wall a matter of “National Defense,” may well be to reallocate budget from the military whose job is to provide security to the nation.

As a matter of National Security I've signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. I say to Congress: I will NEVER sign another bill like this again. To prevent this omnibus situation from ever happening again, I'm calling on Congress to give me a line-item veto for all govt spending bills! https://t.co/kYwMk5AE5k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Ever since Trump took office, he has promised the building of the border wall, claiming Mexico itself will pay for the wall but so far he has failed in gathering funding for his “great wall” and now he has his sight set on the budget allocated to the military.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts