Trump Says 'Our Country Is Being Stolen' Due To Weak Border Laws

The president also suggested the congress must use “nuclear option” if necessary to pass stricter border legislation.

President Donald Trump has said “our country is being stolen” due to “massive inflow of drugs and people.”

In a series of frustrated tweets, the commander-in-chief blamed “weak” democratic border laws for undocumented immigration.

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

...Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

The president also suggested the congress must use “nuclear option” — using a Senate stunt to lower the threshold to break an opposition from 60 votes to 51, weakening the power of the minority party — if necessary to pass stricter border legislation.

The latest outburst from the president seems to be coming from the insufficient border wall funding. The Mexico border wall was his chief campaign promise. In another series of tweets, he again called for his dear border wall.

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Mexico is making a fortune on NAFTA...They have very strong border laws - ours are pathetic. With all of the money they make from the U.S., hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours, at least until Congress changes our immigration laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Previously, Trump’s Easter wish included woes for undocumented immigrants all over America as he declared “NO MORE DACA DEAL” and threatened to pull NAFTA. In this series of tweets, he again blamed the democrats for the DACA deal being dead because “they didn’t act or care.”

He took a little break to fire shots at the FBI, the Department of Justice, proclaim he is a victim of “Fake News” propaganda and his latest favorite target, Amazon. However, he soon returned to the topic of border legislation to literally shout at the Congress to act.

As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from. A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES. Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

He claimed Democrats allow “open borders, drugs and crime.”

The series of enraged tweets allegedly came as allies, many associated with Fox News, told Trump that his voting base believes he is softening on the issue of immigration. Trump, in the absence of many senior level aides, allegedly sought counsel of these people whom he believes speaks for the voters who elected him as president, for the solution of many imperative matters including immigration and DACA deal.

The message reflects on Trump’s continuous frustrated attempts to get his wall funded. He previously threatened to veto the omnibus spending bill which would have resulted in a government shutdown because it did not have enough funding for his wall. He allegedly tried to re-allocate military budget to fund his wall, which he hailed as matter of National security.

Thumbnail / Banner : Randall Hills