Trump Is Allegedly Really, Really Unhappy With Lack Of Wall Funding

Some of Trump’s political advisers have reportedly asked him to veto the bill if it doesn’t pay for the border wall.

US Congress just reached a federal spending deal for the rest of the fiscal 2018 that would avert the risk of government shut down.

Congressional budget negotiators reached the $1.3 trillion bill just two days before the deadline, which is being acclaimed as “the beginning of a new era for the United States military.”

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks the bill successfully addresses many of the nation’s epidemics and priorities.

"This critical funding bill fulfills our pledge to rebuild the nation's military," Ryan said."It also addresses many of our national priorities, such as school safety, infrastructure, and fighting the opioid epidemic."

House of Representatives and Senate have to be efficient if they are to pass the bill and get it signed by President Donald Trump on March 23, which is when the government funding expires.

Trump also took to Twitter to give his two cents about the spending bill.

Got $1.6 Billion to start Wall on Southern Border, rest will be forthcoming. Most importantly, got $700 Billion to rebuild our Military, $716 Billion next year...most ever. Had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Democrats refused to take care of DACA. Would have been so easy, but they just didn’t care. I had to fight for Military and start of Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Unsurprisingly, some of the numbers in the tweets are misleading. Trump claims $1.6 billion will be received for wall funding however, those numbers are essentially for border funding with only $641 million for the wall and sources close to the president say he is not happy, in fact so not happy he is having second thoughts extending his support to the omnibus spending deal.

Sources reveal that he is most unhappy about negligent funding for the wall, a promise for which he has made for a long time.

The source also claims Ryan is to personally meet the president to persuade him to sign the deal because the president backing down his support could put Republicans in a tough spot by not gathering enough votes to pass the bill in both chambers. The president also has the power to veto the legislation which would send the government into a shut down.

Sources also claim government shutdown is the primary argument for Republicans trying to sway the president in favor of the bill as a shutdown would entirely be blamed on the president’s indecisiveness.

“It is no wonder why Tillerson called Trump what he called him,” the GOP source said, referring to the accusation that Tillerson called Trump a "moron," something Tillerson is yet to deny.

The major concern for supporting the bill, which essentially does not give enough priority to the wall, is Trump losing votes for not fulfilling one of the most repeated promises. This could spell disaster in November and later in the presidential re-election. Some of Trump’s political advisers think because the wall is considered almost synonymous to Trump’s philosophy as a politician, it is eminent for his survival so much so that the president has been advised to veto the bill of doesn’t pay for the wall.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement mentioning the president had a meeting and discussion with Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) about the bill.

“The president and the leaders discussed their support for the bill, which includes more funds to rebuild the military, such as the largest pay raise for our troops in a decade, more than 100 miles of new construction for the border wall and other key domestic priorities, like combating the opioid crisis and rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure,” Sanders wrote.

