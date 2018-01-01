Ex-WH Lawyer: Trump Takes Oath Of Office As Seriously As Marriage Vows

“The president should not be trusted by his wives or the American people," Richard Painter said while addressing allegations involving the POTUS and an adult movie star.

He may not be racking up meaningful policy reforms, but it appears President Donald Trump has definitely set a record for sexual misconduct allegations.

The fact was aptly explained by Richard Painter, former President George W. Bush's chief ethics attorney, who drew an interesting parallel between Trump's new job and his three marriages.

"There is the broader ethical issue that he’s been married three times and cheated on all three of his wives. And he takes his oath of office to uphold the Constitution about as seriously as he has taken his marriage vows," Painter said on MSNBC.

Painter unleashed his frustrations with Trump in the wake of allegations that the president was having an affair with an adult movie star, Stormy Daniels, while his third wife, Melania Trump, was pregnant.

The White House has denied the alleged affair but Trump's lawyer, Michael Dean Cohen, has acknowledged a payment of $130,000 to Daniels, to stay tight-lipped on the matter.

Cohen further insisted the money came out of his bank account and had nothing to do with Trump's presidential campaign.

During the MSNBC interview, Painter also said the limited liability company (LLC) that held the funds used to pay Daniels should have been mentioned in Trump’s financial disclosure form.

“What is legally relevant here is that this LLC that held this $130,000 should have been on his form 278 testimony disclosure form,” Painter explained. “If the lawyer had paid this money out of his on funds, without expectation of reimbursement, then that is a campaign contribution and that should have been disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.”

Painter’s rather logical implications indicate that Trump has no easy way out of this situation.

“We need to get to the bottom of this but it shows the president should not be trusted by his wives or the American people," Painter said.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters