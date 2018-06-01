© Reuters, Carlos Barria / Lucas Jackson

Trump Admin Uses Bible To Justify Ripping Families Apart At Border

by
Alice Salles
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used the Bible to justify the incredibly inhumane practice of separating parents from their children at the border.

Huckabee Sanders points the finger at the crowd.

During Thursday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions' assertion that ripping families apart at the border descends from the Bible.

When asked about the comments, Sanders doubled down, telling a room full of reporters that the President Donald Trump administration is being consistent with the Bible's teachings when it takes children away from undocumented parents.

“I can say that it is very Biblical to enforce the law … that is actually repeated a number of times [in the Bible],” she told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Despite Sanders' claims that separating families is the law, no such law actually exists

Then, she proceeded to blame Democrats for the practice.

“The separation of illegal alien families is a product of the same legal loopholes that Democrats refuse to close,” she said.

On Twitter, users like Bustle columnist Danielle Campoamor dragged Sanders for her comments. She provided several quotes straight from the Bible that should serve as proof that the administration is everything but compassionate.

As Sanders continued to deflect questions from reporters on this supposed biblical stance, Brian Karem from Playboy magazine interjected. 

“Come on, Sarah, you’re a parent,” Karem cried to Sanders. “Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through?”

Apparently, she doesn't. 

All Sanders managed to demonstrate with this display of ignorance is that she is incapable of seeing the Bible for what it is: A book that teaches a message of humility and forgiveness, not revenge, tyranny, and breaking families apart.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders image credit: Reuters, Carlos Barria
Jeff Sessions image credit: Reuters, Lucas Jackson





