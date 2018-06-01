Trump Admin Uses Bible To Justify Ripping Families Apart At Border

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used the Bible to justify the incredibly inhumane practice of separating parents from their children at the border.

During Thursday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions' assertion that ripping families apart at the border descends from the Bible.

Here is racist elf Jeff Sessions making an unconvincing case that the Bible justifies separating families at the border during a speech in Indiana pic.twitter.com/ETYWFrFhUl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2018

When asked about the comments, Sanders doubled down, telling a room full of reporters that the President Donald Trump administration is being consistent with the Bible's teachings when it takes children away from undocumented parents.

“I can say that it is very Biblical to enforce the law … that is actually repeated a number of times [in the Bible],” she told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Despite Sanders' claims that separating families is the law, no such law actually exists.

Then, she proceeded to blame Democrats for the practice.

“The separation of illegal alien families is a product of the same legal loopholes that Democrats refuse to close,” she said.

Asked about Jeff Sessions' claim that separating children from parents is rooted in the Bible, Sanders says "it it is very biblical to enforce the law."



She then calls @Acosta dumb, saying, "I know it's hard for you to understand even short sentences." pic.twitter.com/LnQrBUvDBe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2018

On Twitter, users like Bustle columnist Danielle Campoamor dragged Sanders for her comments. She provided several quotes straight from the Bible that should serve as proof that the administration is everything but compassionate.

Exodus 22: 21: "You must not mistreat or oppress foreigners in any way. Remember, you yourselves were once foreigners in the land of Egypt." #FamiliesBelongTogether — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 14, 2018

Deuteronomy 10:17-18: “The Lord your God is the God of all gods and Lord of all lords, the great, mighty, and awesome God who doesn’t play favorites and doesn’t take bribes. He enacts justice for orphans and widows, and he loves immigrants, giving them food and clothing." — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 14, 2018

Exodus 12:49: “The same law applies both to the native-born and to the foreigner residing among you." #FamiliesBelongTogether — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 14, 2018

And, you know, that Jesus guy: "‘For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in; naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me.’ — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 14, 2018

"Then the righteous will answer Him, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry, and feed You, or thirsty, and give You something to drink? And when did we see You a stranger, and invite You in, or naked, and clothe You? When did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’" — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 14, 2018

"The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’” — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 14, 2018

The least you so-called "pro-life," god-fearing people can do is know your Bible before you attempt to use it to justify ripping children out of the arms of their parents. #FamiliesBelongTogether — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 14, 2018

As Sanders continued to deflect questions from reporters on this supposed biblical stance, Brian Karem from Playboy magazine interjected.

Reporter asks @PressSec about the separation of immigrant children from their parents at the border.



"Sarah, you're a parent. Don't you have empathy for what these people are going through?" pic.twitter.com/Jh41PUR3Uj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 14, 2018

“Come on, Sarah, you’re a parent,” Karem cried to Sanders. “Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through?”

Apparently, she doesn't.

All Sanders managed to demonstrate with this display of ignorance is that she is incapable of seeing the Bible for what it is: A book that teaches a message of humility and forgiveness, not revenge, tyranny, and breaking families apart.

Read More Sarah Huckabee Sanders Chokes Up From Kid's Question About Guns

Sarah Huckabee Sanders image credit: Reuters, Carlos Barria

Jeff Sessions image credit: Reuters, Lucas Jackson