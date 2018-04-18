Self-Described ‘Pro-Life Feminist’ Outed As White Supremacist

“No people should be excited to become a minority in their homeland... I wouldn’t expect it of any race and I don’t think it should be expected of whites.”

Anti-abortion groups are distancing themselves from a prominent writer, activist in the movement who has come out for white purity



Kristen Walker Hatten, vice president of the anti-abortion group New Wave Feminists and a contributor to The Dallas Morning News pic.twitter.com/WY0NO7m5rn — Oregon I.T. not IT ? (@OregonJOBS2) April 18, 2018

A well-known writer, activist and self-described “pro-life feminist” who apparently believes abortion is a form of female oppression has just been exposed as a white supremacist.

Kristen Walker Hatten is the former vice president of anti-abortion group New Wave Feminists – it is the very same organization that was reportedly kicked out of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington. Apart from being a contributor to The Dallas Morning News, Hatten has also written for notorious pro-life group Live Action News, an outlet credited for producing the infamous heavily-edited “investigative” videos defaming Planned Parenthood, reported the Huff Post.

In 2016, she called then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “creepy, gross and tacky” and a “repugnant chauvinist.” However, her opinion seemed to have changed drastically since the billionaire business mogul took office, as Hatten began describing herself as an “ethnonationalist” – a term used by prominent neo-Nazi Richard Spencer. As the publication pointed out, she also started sharing right-wing articles and white supremacist content on social media.

Meanwhile, despite the mounting evidence, Hatten insisted she isn’t racist.

“I admit to being racist by today’s standards, but I also think almost everyone is racist by today’s standards,” the activist told Huff Post in an email. “Is it racist to live in a majority white neighborhood? Send your kids to majority white schools? When I was a kid ‘racism’ meant hatred for another race and/or acting on that hatred. Now you’re a racist if you touch a black person’s hair because you think it’s pretty.”

Ironically, her words were in stark contrast of her claims.

“I do see that Europe and the U.S. are becoming... well, not European,” Hatten continued. “This concerns me not because I hate anyone, but for the same reason Japan would be concerned if the Japanese were becoming a minority in Japan. No people should be excited to become a minority in their homeland. It is contrary to human nature. I wouldn’t expect it of any race and I don’t think it should be expected of whites.”

It is important to mention Hatten’s social media accounts have since been deleted.

This number of white supremacists groups and individuals who believe in this prejudiced ideology has grown spectacularly in the aftermath of Trump’s unexpected election victory – and stories like Hatten’s paint a rather troubling picture of the present-day United States.

Read More Neo-Nazi Who Helped Organize Charlottesville Rally Was A Marine

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Rick Wilking