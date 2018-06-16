'Pro-Life' Groups Remain Criminally Silent On Family Separation Policy

“That burden lies with their parents who knowingly put them in this position,” said Family Research Council’s President Tony Perkins.

Harrowing details from child immigration centers revealed the ugly realities of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, public outrage intensified and so did the tensions amongst lawmakers.

However, conservative “Pro-Life” and “Pro-Family” groups have been completely silent on the brutal policy and have refused to comment on it.

An anti-abortion organization, Susan B. Anthony List, that vows to “encircle the vulnerable ones who need us, and to fight until they are safe and free,” flat-out refused to comment on the “zero-tolerance” policy.

“From its inception, Susan B. Anthony List has been completely dedicated to protecting the first right without which no other rights matter: the right to life. Therefore, we refrain from public comment on immigration and many other topics, including other policies that impact families,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group’s president.

Family Research Council’s President Tony Perkins also shared similar views where he called the family separations “tragic” but said putting the blame on the Trump administration is not fair.

“That burden lies with their parents who knowingly put them in this position,” the group’s president said in a statement.

However, in reality the Trump administration is entirely responsible for ripping families apart and putting children and babies in “tender age” shelters.

Ever since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the “zero-tolerance” policy, which has resulted in thousands of children being dragged away into detention centers, while their families await prosecution, the Trump administration has faced widespread criticism.

However, despite the backlash, they have failed to accept their fault and continue to defend the hardline immigration policy. While justifying the brutal practice, the administration has gone to an extent that it is now spewing lies.

President Donald Trump has falsely blamed the Democrats for the family separation practice.

“The Democrats forced that law upon our nation. I hate it. I hate to see separation of parents and children. The Democrats can come to us as they actually are in all fairness, we are talking to them, and they can change the whole border security. We need a wall. We need border security. We've got to get rid of catch and release,” he said.

Not only the president, but his aides also had cold replies to the mounting questions.

However, the family separation laws that the administration keep talking about actually don’t exist. There is no law that requires families to be separated at the border. Moreover, the policy has got nothing to do with the Democratic Party.

The policy wasadopted by the Trump administration and they have the full power and authority to unilaterally reverse it.

Since April, nearly 2,300 children have been separated from their parents. Gut-wrenching audio of separated children was published by non-profit organization ProPublica.

The audio is a glaring example of the cruelty inflicted on immigrant children by the policy and the fact these groups, who claim to “value human lives” and want to create “a culture where families flourish,” chose to remain silent on the brutal practice reflects their hypocritical views and just goes to show what their priorities are.

And if this doesn’t move people, forces them to keep their political differences aside and urges them to do something about the cruel policy, nothing ever will.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid