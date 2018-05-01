Former Trump Campaign Adviser Is Disappointed Nazis Didn’t Keep Going

“The only thing the Nazis didn’t get right is they didn’t keep f****** going!” Juan Pablo Andrade was filmed saying during a Turning Point USA conference.

Remember when President Donald Trump referred to the neo-Nazis at deadly Charlottesville rally as “fine people?”

Well, it appears the president’s supporters also share similar sentiments.

Juan Pablo Andrade, a former Trump campaign adviser who now works for right-wing group America First Policies, was caught on camera praising Nazis and explaining the one thing he believes they did wrong.

“The only thing the Nazis didn’t get right is they didn’t keep f****** going!” he said in a Snapchat video obtained by Mediaite and taken by alt-right activist Cæsar Svberv during a Turning Point USA conference held last December in Florida.

Andrade, a policy advisor for the pro-Trump organization, served as an adviser on the commander-in-chief’s National Hispanic Adviser Council and National Diversity Coalition, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he also describes himself as a “Conservative Millennial” and “Proud Latino.”

As The Wrap pointed out, Andrade also worked as a contributor for The Hill. However, the publication reportedly parted ways with him soon after the controversial Snapchat video was released.

“As soon as The Hill was made aware of this video and the comments made by Mr. Andrade, we are no longer publishing his opinion pieces and are removing his work from our site,” said a spokesperson.

The last article he wrote for the site praised Trump for his immigration policies.

Moreover, this is not the first time America First Policies, which has very close ties to the Trump administration, has made headlines for tasteless statements by its members.

Earlier this year, group’s Director of Advocacy Carl Higbie resigned from his position as the chief of external affairs for Corporation for National and Community Service after a CNN investigation found about his racist, sexist, homophobic and Islamophobic remarks.

Higbie, a former Navy SEAL and a Trump surrogate, once said “the black race” has “a lax of morality” and that black women “think that breeding is a form of employment.”

Despite the fact he was fired, he still reportedly maintains a close relationship with Vice President Mike Pence, who had attended over 20 events for the conservative group.

In addition to that, as Mediaite’s Caleb Ecarma pointed out, what Andrade said during the conference shouldn’t be dismissed as a controversial joke as his audience consisted largely of alt-right members and neo-Nazis given how Turning Point USA has a history of hiring such people.

“While it may seem odd that a political figure tied so closely to the Trump administration felt the freedom to endorse Nazi genocide on-camera, Andrade did so in distinctive company,” Ecarma wrote. “Also in the hotel room was a close friend of Andrade’s, Cæsar Svbervi, an alt-right activist who participated in the Charlottesville white supremacist march and has been filmed with Richard Spencer.”

Meanwhile, this is how Andrade responded after Mediaite published his video.

Tomorrow afternoon, I will releasing the REAL story, as well as my official statement. Stay tuned....



Tomorrow afternoon, I will releasing the REAL story, as well as my official statement. Stay tuned....#MAGA #FakeNews — Juan Pablo Andrade (@RealJuanPablo) May 11, 2018

