Pro-Trump Moms Vandalize A Mosque While Teaching Kids To Hate Muslims

The Islamophobic women told their children to “collect as much information” to “expose mosques” and be “American patriots.”

An appalling series of Facebook Live videos displayed just how ignorant and intolerant some people can be towards others, just because they look different or follow another faith.

The footage, which has since gone viral, showed two Arizona mothers, later identified as Tahnee Gonzales and Liz Dauenhauer, breaking into the Islamic Community Center of Tempe with three young children in tow, whom they later directed to vandalize and steal material from the private property.

The trespassers recorded themselves as the told the kids to “collect as much information” to “expose mosques” and be “American patriots.”

While in the mosque, the women and the kids took pamphlets and posters from the notice board. During the 25-minute video, one of the women tells the children Muslims “live off the welfare system, off our hard-earned, taxpayer-funded money” before claiming they are filming the whole thing to highlight the “threat that we're facing in America.” They also emphasized the mosque had infiltrated a “nice suburban city” and were heard saying Muslims are “multiplying so that they’re able to continue their invasion and illegal takeover of everything.”

One of the mothers also appeared to be carrying a firearm, despite the weapons being forbidden inside the place of worship.

“They carry AKs (assault rifles) around and kill people all the time,” said the woman identified as Gonzalez.

The Islamophobes also implied Muslims endorse pedophilia and bestiality.

As the Huff Post reported, another video showed the women ranting about Muslims during a car ride with the kids sitting in the backseat. The group also reportedly filmed itself singing a “Donald Trump song” during the ride. It also appeared this wasn’t the first time they were doing such an expose.

Along with being pro-Trump, the mothers are also reportedly part of the Patriot Movement AZ, which has been deemed a “fringe group being energized and influenced by the president’s over-the-top rhetoric on immigrants and Muslims” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The videos were originally posted by Gonzales on her Facebook page. However, when a news outlet reached out to her, she deleted it.

The clips were then re-uploaded by others.

“It was really disheartening to see how ignorant some people can be,” Ahmad Al-Akoum, the imam at the mosque, told the AZ Central. “The thing that affected me most was those young children being drafted by their mom and being taught hate and intolerance. It was really disturbing for them to feel comfortable enough to come inside…and do all of that.”

The authorities are now investigating the incident and the two women could face charges for trespassing.

“At this point, it is an active case and our detectives are investigating the incident,” explained Tempe police spokesperson Detective Lily Duran.

