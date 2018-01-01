College Professor Shoots Himself To Protest Against Trump

“They never really told the students much about it except that it was resolved on the actual day of the shooting. When you don’t give the full details, then rumors go crazy.”

A professor in Nevada shot himself in the arm reportedly in protest of President Donald Trump.

Mark J. Birds is a sociology professor at the College of Southern Nevada. He reportedly shot himself in the arm in the college’s bathroom.

On the second of the classes, the professor was found with a self-inflicted gunshot. He was shifted to a hospital and was treated for his injury.

Campus police later found a note taped in the bathroom that read, “For the janitor” along with $100. Police also found .22-caliber handgun at the scene where the incident took place.

An employee tried to calm down Bird after the gunshot that is when Bird told him that he had shot himself to protest the president. The employee later passed on the information to investigators.

College of Southern Nevada President Federico Zaragoza said in a newsletter.

“I appreciate all of the expressions of concern and interest, and I pledge to keep everyone updated should the situation change,” he said.

However, he failed to inform students about what had exactly happened. CSN faculty union president Robert Manis criticized the lack of information given.

“They never really told the students much about it except that it was resolved on the actual day of the shooting. When you don’t give the full details, then rumors go crazy. It’s unfortunate because it made the students and faculty very afraid and allowed rumors to proliferate,” he said.

Bird was later charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, discharging a gun within a prohibited structure and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

He is now set to appear for his initial court hearing on September 17.

The professor joined the college in 1993. However, it now remains unclear what disciplinary action the college will take in wake of the incident.

Read More City Official Kneels During Pledge Of Allegiance To Protest Trump

Banner / Thumbnail : Pexels, Somchai Kongkamsri