Migrant Children Sob For Parents As Border Patrol Agents Mock Them

The zero-tolerance policy by the Trump administration, which has led to the separation of innocent children from their parents, has caused nation-wide outrage.

In a gut-wrenching audio, published by a non-profit organization ProPublica, children separated from their families at the United States border can be heard crying for their families.

According to ProPublica, the audio is of 10 Central American children who were detained at the U.S. border last week.

While the audio itself is a glaring example of the cruelty inflicted on immigrant children by the policy, what is even more abhorrent is a U.S. border patrol agent making fun of the grief-stricken children.

“Well, we have an orchestra here,” the agent can be heard saying. “What’s missing is a conductor.”

ProPublica has hidden the identity of the person who recorded the audio. The authenticity of the recording has not been independently verified.

At one tragic instance, a six-year-old Salvadorian girl is begging for the agents to call her aunt. She had her number memorized, in case she was snatched away from her family.

“My mommy says that I’ll go with my aunt and that she’ll come to pick me up there as quickly as possible,” the unidentified girl can be heard saying.

The audio surfaced amid an ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants by President Donald Trump.

In an attempt to halt immigrants from crossing over the U.S. border, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the zero-tolerance policy which has resulted in thousands of children being dragged away into detention centers, while their families await prosecution.

The draconian measures have resulted in 1,995 children being separated from 1,940 adults at the U.S.-Mexico border between April 19 and May 31.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also came under fire for blatantly lying about the zero-tolerance policy.

After dismissing details about the policy as “misreporting” on Sunday and claiming that DHS does not have such a policy at all, Nielsen backtracked on Monday, defending the policy and suggesting that her team is simply doing their “job” at the border and enforcing the law.

“We do not have the luxury of pretending that all individuals coming to this country as a family unit are, in fact, a family,” she said. “We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job.”

However, there is no “law,” that requires families to be separated at the border. During deportation proceedings under previous administration, undocumented immigrants were tried as a family.

It seems like Nielsen is taking a leaf out of her boss’ book, who has blamed children being separated on borders, entirely on Democrats. Despite the fact that the cruel practice of separating minors from their families has come as a result of the Trump administration’s policies and not the Democrats’.

Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Nielsen, unsurprisingly, did not have much to say about the heart-breaking audio of the wailing children. She claimed she hadn’t heard it and quickly moved on to the next question.

Nielsen doesn't have much to say about the audio recording of children wailing at a detention center, moves on quickly pic.twitter.com/CKLn8GHM9x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2018

Luckily, (or not) for Nielsen, reporter Olivia Nuzzi of the New York Magazine was more than happy to help her out. She played the audio-recording of the crying children, as the DHS secretary defended the very policies responsible for it.

I would have waited until I was called on to play it, but I was not being called on. After another reporter’s phone began loudly ringing with a melodic jingle, I figured the briefing room could probably deal with a more important disturbance. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 18, 2018

Even though the policy was officially announced in May, some cases date back further, indicating the draconian measure may have been in practice longer. The American Civil Liberties Union has been fighting the case for a Congolese woman who was separated from her 7-year-old daughter in February, almost three months before the announcement by Sessions.

The ACLU claims the policy is in violation of the Fifth Amendment’s right to due process.

