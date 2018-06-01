ICE Officials Plead To Go Home To Their Families Amidst Blockade

“A group of us all decided together that it’s time to shut down ICE, and that’s what we’re doing. We can’t let this go on.”

Portland is occupying ICE! Last night, protesters kept ICE from leaving the facility.pic.twitter.com/jx6SSgWWfR | #OccupyICEPDX — agitator in chief (@soit_goes) June 19, 2018

President Donald Trump’s inhumane zero-tolerance policy has resulted in a nation-wide outcry.

The heinous act of separating children from their parents has left a vast majority of Americans appalled and it seems the citizens of Portland have taken matters into their own hands.

Determined to overturn Trump’s harsh policies, protesters have set camp outside the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, blockading officials inside the building.

From last night’s vigil in front of the ICE building on the Portland waterfront. There will be another vigil tonight at 8:30 pm. #AbolishICE #ICEoutofPDX #OccupyICEPDX pic.twitter.com/NaQewvN16W — NLG Portland (@NLG_Portland) June 19, 2018

Protesters are camping outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, demanding an end to the inhumane “zero tolerance” policy being used to separate children from their parents. Here are some photos I took from this afternoon... #OccupyICEPDX pic.twitter.com/lnNfVqj8cI — Nathaniel St. Clair (@NatStClair) June 19, 2018

Protesters outside the building were sent massive supplies of food and water. Someone even built a portable toilet for the small, but steady, protest that has been going on for a few days now.

Soooo many ppl donated food/snacks/camping essentials... Srsly SO MUCH water, food, etc. Great turnout too



I'm unemployed, have no criminal record, and no life. I'm camping out again tonight. I plan on being here every day for as long as we need to.#OccupyICEpdx.#OccupyICE. pic.twitter.com/79UK1092bE — scumwanker (@StephSlit) June 19, 2018

“Our message is that this is not normal,” 25-year-old Marley Delgado told an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter, standing outside the building. “It’s not OK and this is a crime against humanity.”

“A group of us all decided together that it’s time to shut down ICE, and that’s what we’re doing,” another protester Tony Hadden added. “We can’t let this go on.”

Jenny Nickolaus, an organizer with the Direct Action Alliance (DAA), said Department of Homeland Security officers showed up to the protest, asking for the attendees to be “reasonable” and “allow nine ICE employees stuck inside to be able to ‘to go home to their families.’”

Irony is dead.

About 75 people blockading ICE prison in Portland, OR. DHS keep coming out to ask protesters to let 9 ICE employees to leave.

"So they can get home to their families." pic.twitter.com/ipf5Emp6N8 — Arun Gupta (@arunindy) June 19, 2018

Protesters reportedly fumed at the tone-deaf statement, citing the thousands of children separated from their parents at the very moment as a result of immigration policies implemented by ICE.

“People started yelling, ‘Oh, you need to go home to your families? What about the families you are holding,’” said Jacob Bureros, another DAA organizer.

The ICE officials stuck inside the building were reportedly escorted by DHS officers later. The protesters, apparently, succeeded in shutting down the Portland ICE facility.

An Occupy encampment grows at #OccupyICEPDX. The ICE prison is closed and all the personnel inside appear to have left other than a security guard. Protesters have peacefully shut down one piece of the deportation machine. pic.twitter.com/CXja9nSBeI — Arun Gupta (@arunindy) June 20, 2018

“People are excited to be here. There is a sense of camaraderie. This administration is ripping apart families, and ICE is carrying it out. This is our stand to stop it,” said Nickolaus.

