Protesters 'Shame' Kirstjen Nielsen Out Of Mexican Restaurant

"As long as 10,000 kids are not with their families, no representative of this administration should have a peaceful dinner.”

At this week’s White House press briefing, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen offered cold, hollow responses on children being ripped away from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A day later, the secretary who oversees the deplorable separation of many Latino families, tried to enjoy some fine dining at an upscale Mexican restaurant near the White House.

Unfortunately, for her, it didn’t go as planned.

Nielsen’s dinner at MXDC Cocina Mexicana in Washington D.C. was soon interrupted by a group of demonstrators, including members of the D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who expressed their outrage over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration.

The activists chanted, “Shame,” “Sanctuary for all” and "if kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace" as the secretary attempted to enjoy her meal with a male dining companion.

“How can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you’re deporting, imprisoning tens and thousands of people who come here seeking asylum. We call on you to end family separation and abolish (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)," one demonstrator could be heard yelling, as Nielsen looked down at her plate.

The video posted by DSA on Facebook showed Secret Service agents preventing the protesters from approaching Nielsen but that didn’t stop the activists from heckling the secretary about the contentious family separation policy for at least ten minutes.

“She was in the corner on her phone, just staring at her phone. Not engaging at all,” witness Erica Olmstead told the Daily News.

Though the secretary tried to ignore the commotion for as long as she could, the protests intensified which prompted Nielsen to call it a night.

“We will not stand by and let Secretary Nielsen dine in peace, while she is directing her employees to tear little girls away from their mothers and crying boys away from their fathers at our border,” Margaret McLaughlin, a member Metro DC DSA’s steering committee, said in a statement. “Secretary Nielsen and everyone else who has carried out these brutal and cold-blooded orders to rip apart families should never be allowed to eat and drink in public again.”

While the videos shot from inside the restaurant clearly showed Neilsen ignoring the protesters, DHS spokesman Tyler Houlton tweeted out a statement which made it sound like she interacted with them.

Members of DSA took credit for the encounter and posted a statement to Facebook.

“We’re in downtown DC disrupting DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s dinner at MXDC,” they wrote. “The irony isn’t lost on us that this is a Mexican restaurant. Nielsen has led the program to tell her to put an end to separating families, to step down as head of the department, and that ICE and CBP must be abolished #abolishICE #abolishCBP.”

Social media users took to Twitter and lashed out at Nielsen for having the audacity to dine at a Mexican restaurant after ripping apart families, deporting and imprisoning thousands of people from Latin America who come to the U.S. seeking asylum.

Nielsen has undergone a noticeable transformation in recent days – from being a target of President Donald Trump’s ire for failing to adequately secure the border, to all of a sudden being a fervent protector of the notorious immigration policy.

After Trump berated her during a Cabinet meeting for not introducing enough measures to stop undocumented border crossings, Nielsen reportedly drafted a resignation letter.

However, this week when the Trump administration was confronted by images of children in cages, Nielsen served as a shield against the widespread criticism for its draconian attempts to discourage border crossings.

She went on to say the agents wouldn’t apologize for doing their jobs of enforcing immigration laws –which have separated nearly 2,000 minors from their families over six weeks.

Nielsen’s apparent attempt to curry favor with her boss did work out for her as Trump took to Twitter to applaud her justification of the brutal policy.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts