Pro-Trump Bumper Sticker Prompts Woman To Ram Into Driver’s Car

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump is polarizing the nation, but his presidency is also shifting everyday human interaction.

Earlier this week, a Massachusetts woman was arrested for confronting a stranger who had a pro-Trump bumper sticker on his car and ramming into it with her own vehicle, the Cape Cod Times reports.

Chloe Wright, 25, pulled up to a red light and noticed the other driver’s sticker. The driver reported to police that Wright started honking and shouting at him, prompting him to believe she was alerting him to an issue with his car. When he pulled over and got out to take a look, things took a shocking turn.

Wright asked the man if he voted for Trump to which he responded that he had. At that point, she allegedly started to call him a racist and “several other names.”

As the man began to record the incident on his cellphone, Wright slammed into his open car door before fleeing the scene.

“She bent my door and I had to lean back to avoid getting hit,” the man wrote. “She also hit the side of my car.”

Wright was later arrested and is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, and leaving the scene of property damage. She was eventually released on $1,250 bail and ordered to stay away from the Trump supporter.

Aggression and violence are never the answer to solving a heated situation, however, people on Twitter couldn’t help but find amusement at the victim’s expense.

I be so tempted to do the same ?? — PEA?HES (@PeachesNoKream) August 2, 2018

I really..don’t blame her. I’m sorry. — spring (@summer7570) August 2, 2018

hope her car was OK. #ImWithHer — stevean (@dino246gts) August 2, 2018

LMAO! the PTSD got to be too much for her.?? — George Mulder (@MoonDawgzTwit) August 2, 2018

We’ve all thought about doing this.??. Good for her. Hope she gets off easy. — Rent???? (@Renteteria) August 2, 2018

Ultimately, Wright was wrong for what she did. There is no way around that. However, the rage she felt toward Trump voters is understandable.

It is true that supporting a racist, by default, makes you a racist or, at the very least, it suggests you condone racism even if you don’t personally display it. And racism certainly is a topic that incites anger in many people.

But above all else, this incident is a testament to how Trump’s presidency is impacting society and how civilians interact with one another. In addition to an uptick in hate crimes throughout the nation, there have been very serious conflicts between people who support the president and those who detest him.

People who sport “Make America Great Again” paraphernalia have been barred from establishments, physical altercations between otherwise law-abiding citizens have ensued, racial tensions have been exacerbated, people have been targeted with vandalism, and the list goes on.

It is safe to say that the division that already existed in America has only worsened under Trump, and we’re barely halfway through the presidential term.

This country needs a leader who brings people together and urges us to find common ground with each other. But Trump, who promotes violence himself, is not that leader.

