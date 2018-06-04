Thai Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend In Broad Daylight For Rejecting Him

I'm sorry, I am shocked. I saw her shot in front of me. When I saw he had a gun I ran. I don't know what to say. I don't know how he could do this.”

Alleged jilted boyfriend shoots his former girlfriend dead ?????? pic.twitter.com/fVHTIpBkpt — Laila Ijeoma (@LailaIjeoma) June 4, 2018

A man, who recently broke up with his girlfriend, showed up at her university dorm and fatally shot her in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pukkapong Chittarom, 24, separated from his girlfriend Natchareeya Thaprajit, 21, who he had known for five years. The man reportedly wanted to get back with her, however, the woman didn’t want that.

It was a usual morning for Natchareeya as she walked down from her dorm to attend a class at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University. She walked down with her classmate when she saw Pukkapong standing in a corner.

However, she tried to move away after a brief pause because she didn’t want to talk to her ex-boyfriend. As she tried to walk away, the 24-year-old pulled out a handgun from his pocket.

When the woman saw the gun, she stopped there and faced Pukkapong. After a short conversation, the man shot the innocent woman in the chest and she fell flat on the ground.

Natchareeya died on the spot. The man then came near her and sat down beside the woman’s dead body. He then placed his handgun in his mouth and shot himself.

However, the bullet crossed his cheek and he survived.

Jilted boyfriend shoots girlfriend dead then hugs her corpse (video) https://t.co/NEkv5OqQ8D pic.twitter.com/W5KlPVYhjq — Parrot Nigeria (@parrotngblog) June 5, 2018

The classmate who accompanied Natchareeya to the class was shaken by the incident. She said her friend didn’t want to maintain a contact with Pukkapong.

“They had known each other for four or five years but recently started to argue. Natchareeya broke up with him. She wanted to finish. We came out of the dorm this morning and Natchareeya was angry to see him. She did not want to talk to him. She just wanted to get to class,” she said.

The unnamed classmate further said, “I'm sorry, I am shocked. I saw her shot in front of me. When I saw he had a gun I ran. I don't know what to say. I don't know how he could do this.”

Phutthamonthon district police arrived at the scene.

“A handgun was found at the scene. The victim had been shot once in the chest with a .38 bullet. The incident happened at the door to her dormitory. From the preliminary investigations we know that the boyfriend had been waiting there before he shot at her,” said Lieutenant Colonel Kittipon Udomsiripatchara.

The police officer confirmed Pukkapong hugged the dead body and then shot himself and said an investigation into the incident had been launched.

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Soe Zeya Tun