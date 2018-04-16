Pulitzer Prize Chairman Steps Down Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Writer Zinzi Clemmons accused Diaz of forcibly kissing her when she was a grad student. An investigation is on-going into the allegations.

“Everyone in the literary world/the media knew this, or suspected it. And yet, when Junot Díaz published his New Yorker essay — a pre-emptive strike if there ever was one — we gave him nothing but plaudits" https://t.co/xrN0eABVnI — Tina Jordan (@TinaJordanNYT) May 4, 2018

The rise of the #MeToo movement has seen many powerful men held accountable for sexual harassment and abuse of power. Claims against men, important, powerful men, have rocked Hollywood and the publishing industry is no exception.

Pulitzer Prize winner and acclaimed author Junot Diaz stepped down as the chairman of the Pulitzer Prize board amid sexual abuse allegations from fellow writers.

In a statement, the board said Diaz will relinquish his role as the chairman but will remain a member of the board. The award-winning author has agreed to fully co-operate with the on-going investigation against him.

“The Pulitzer Prize Board has authorized an independent review of allegations of misconduct against one of its members,” the group said in a statement. “Mr. Díaz said he welcomed the review and would cooperate fully with it.”

The investigation against Diaz commenced after writer Zinzi Clemmons accused him of sexually harassing her amid a stunned Sydney Writers’ Festival crowd in Australia. She later, took to Twitter to share her harrowing experience with Diaz and accused him of forcibly kissing her when she was graduate student.

As a grad student, I invited Junot Diaz to speak to a workshop on issues of representation in literature. I was an unknown wide-eyed 26 yo, and he used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me. I'm far from the only one he's done this 2, I refuse to be silent anymore. — zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) May 4, 2018

After Clemmons, allegations against Diaz started pouring in, with women accusing him of misogyny and inappropriate behavior.

A short-story author Carmen Maria Machado claimed Diaz had become unusually angry with her when she criticized the relationship of one of her male characters with women.

During his tour for THIS IS HOW YOU LOSE HER, Junot Díaz did a Q&A at the grad program I'd just graduated from. When I made the mistake of asking him a question about his protagonist's unhealthy, pathological relationship with women, he went off for me for twenty minutes. https://t.co/7wuQOarBIJ — Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) May 4, 2018

Diaz had published an essay in the New Yorker last month; where he shared his own harrowing experience of sexual abuse and how he was raped a child. He also recounted how the abuse he faced made him violent and culminated in a troubled relationship with women.

Clemmons believed the essay was an attempt to pre-empt accusations that he knew were likely to come.

Yes. And so do many of my colleagues. https://t.co/iEzXb1YYy0 — zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) May 4, 2018

Diaz’s statement amid sexual misconduct accusations did not specifically address a particular incident but he said that he “took responsibility for his past.”

“That is the reason I made the decision to tell the truth of my rape and its damaging aftermath. This conversation is important and must continue. I am listening to and learning from women’s stories in this essential and overdue cultural movement. We must continue to teach all men about consent and boundaries,” he said.

He is also a professor at MIT, which has also reportedly opened an investigation against him.

Diaz won a Pulitzer Prize in 2008 in the fiction category for “The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao.” The acclaimed writer would be replaced by the previous chairman, Eugene Robinson, on an interim basis.

