Watch: Queen’s Guard Shoves Tourist Who Was Standing In His Way

A Queen’s Guard at Windsor Castle, England, shoved away a tourist who was posing for a picture and was standing in his way.

The woman, who remains unidentified, had crossed a rope barrier and was standing on the guard’s path while posing for a picture. Unaware of the fact, she stood there and waited for her friend to click a picture when the guard attacked her.

The tourist went flying ahead but thankfully maintained her balance and didn’t fall. The Queen’s Guard, who are known for their red tunics and bearskin hats, can be seen marching in the video but when he saw a woman standing in front of him, he showed no mercy and hit her in the back.

Tourists who visit the Queen’s official residence tend to take pictures with the guardsmen as a souvenir. However, the woman had no idea she would end up getting hit while trying to take a nice picture with the guard.

“The Household Division is proud to guard Her Majesty and honored that people come from around the world to watch our ceremonial spectacle. The ropes are there to protect both the public and our soldiers; please stay behind them,” said the Ministry of Defense.

The Queen’s Guards have been guarding the official royal residence for three centuries. They have a history of more than 350 years. They are trained to tackle unexpected situations and in times of a nuisance, they first stomp their feet and shout. A final warning is giving by the guard’s when they raise a rifle.

However, in the woman’s case, the guard apparently gave no such warning.

A similar incident took place in 2017 when a Queen’s Guard yelled at a tourist.

A tourist showed some dance moves in front of the guard. At first, the guard didn’t say anything but after a while he yelled at her in a Scottish accent, “Ho! Get yersel' away.”

