R.Kelly Accused Of Grooming 14-Year-Old As Sex ‘Pet

“I was introduced to one of the girls that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words,” said R. Kelly’s former girlfriend.

R. Kelly, who has up till now managed to dodge convictions despite of string of sexual misconduct allegations against him, has once again landed in a center of maelstrom.

In a new BBC3 documentary, which is yet to be aired, R&B singer Robert Sylvester "R." Kelly’s former girlfriend spilled more details on how the star allegedly groomed an underage girl as well as her and other young women.

In the documentary, the singer’s former girlfriend Kitti Jones, who dated Kelly for two years, unveiled his vile practices. She said she was not only groomed by him but also forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “sex dungeon.”

Jones reportedly said when she started dating Kelly in 2011, the former football player introduced her to a girl “that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words.”

She continued, “I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

Jones went on to give sordid details about how Kelly allegedly exploited women and made them submissive to him. She said Kelly made the unnamed woman “crawl on the floor towards me” and said, “This is my f****** pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.”

If Jones’ accusations hold any truth then it is certainly traumatic to spend any amount of time with a person who derives pleasure out of controlling women in such an abusive way. In the documentary, Jones said Kelly was “very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally. I think he gets some sort of satisfaction within himself, knowing that he’s taking control over other people.”

The singer and his representatives have made no comments pertaining to the latest accusations as of yet.

Kelly has a long history of sexual misconduct allegations, including abusing and engaging in sexual relationships with minors, keeping them in a “cult” and videotaping child pornography.

In July 2017, Jim DeRogatis, a reporter for BuzzFeed News, reported accusations against Kelly made by young women who were allegedly held by the former footballer against their will in Georgia by controlling “every aspect of their lives.”

They accused him of “brainwashing” a series of women into a cult-like setup, where Kelly required them to have sex with him and controlled what they wore, when they could use the bathroom or their phones. Later, Jones came forward and gave a harrowing account of the sexual and physical abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Kelly. Another woman, Jerhonda Pace, also claimed Kelly had sex with her while she was a minor.

Kelly denied the claims, saying he would “work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

It is yet to be found whether Kelly, who is one of the most successful R&B singers of all time, will walk out of the latest accusation of sexual misconduct unharmed or the stories revolving around his predatory pursuit of teenage girls turns out to be true.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni