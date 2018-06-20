© Getty Images

Rachel Maddow Cries On Air While Reading About Detained Migrant Babies

by
Shafaq Naveed
The MSNBC host couldn’t contain herself while reading a report about the Trump administration separating babies from families.

 

Rachel Maddow is one strong headed woman who has been breaking news and reading all sorts of detailed, sometimes disturbing, reports on air. But, an appalling report about how the Trump administration was forcibly separating babies from parents and placing then in “tender house” shelters shattered her.

Tender age shelters have been introduced by the Trump administration after launching the “zero tolerance,” anti-immigration policy that resulted in children being separated from their families at the United States-Mexico border.

According to the inhumane administration, these so called tender age shelters will house immigrant babies and young children after they are torn apart from their parents. The tender age shelters will reportedly house special needs children and children under the age of 13.

Three shelters in Combes, Raymondville and Brownsville would apparently serve needs of children including some under 5 years of age.

A fourth shelter planned for Houston would reportedly house up to 240 children in a warehouse, previously used for people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The MSNBC host struggled to read an AP news update which said, “Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children.” However, she started choking from emotions.

Maddow tried completing the next sentence but it was too overwhelming, so the host asked if the team could put up the graphic of the report. But that was not available.

This was the opening paragraph of the report that she struggled to read, "Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border to at least three 'tender age' shelters in South Texas . Lawyers and medical providers who have visited the Rio Grande Valley shelters described play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis."

She later apologized on Twitter and added the entire AP report that she couldn’t read in a thread.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maddow’s viewers know she is a strong host who knows her job and extended support. After all, no one should feel sorry for being human – and reading such an awful report can easily break anybody.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Trump administration's draconian crackdown on immigrants entering the country illegally has led to approximately 2,300 children being separated from their parents between May 5 and June 9.  

Activists Plan June 30 Rally Against Trump’s Family Separation Policy

