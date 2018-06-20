Rachel Maddow Cries On Air While Reading About Detained Migrant Babies

The MSNBC host couldn’t contain herself while reading a report about the Trump administration separating babies from families.

Rachel Maddow chokes up and cries on air as she struggles to deliver news that migrant babies and toddlers have been sent to "tender age" shelters pic.twitter.com/O6crm8cvyR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 20, 2018

Rachel Maddow is one strong headed woman who has been breaking news and reading all sorts of detailed, sometimes disturbing, reports on air. But, an appalling report about how the Trump administration was forcibly separating babies from parents and placing then in “tender house” shelters shattered her.

Tender age shelters have been introduced by the Trump administration after launching the “zero tolerance,” anti-immigration policy that resulted in children being separated from their families at the United States-Mexico border.

According to the inhumane administration, these so called tender age shelters will house immigrant babies and young children after they are torn apart from their parents. The tender age shelters will reportedly house special needs children and children under the age of 13.

Three shelters in Combes, Raymondville and Brownsville would apparently serve needs of children including some under 5 years of age.

A fourth shelter planned for Houston would reportedly house up to 240 children in a warehouse, previously used for people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The MSNBC host struggled to read an AP news update which said, “Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children.” However, she started choking from emotions.

Maddow tried completing the next sentence but it was too overwhelming, so the host asked if the team could put up the graphic of the report. But that was not available.

This was the opening paragraph of the report that she struggled to read, "Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border to at least three 'tender age' shelters in South Texas . Lawyers and medical providers who have visited the Rio Grande Valley shelters described play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis."

She later apologized on Twitter and added the entire AP report that she couldn’t read in a thread.

Ugh, I'm sorry.



If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV.



What I was trying to do -- when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything -- was read this lede:



1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

"Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents to at least three “tender age” shelters in South Texas...



2/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

"Lawyers and medical providers who have visited the "tender age" shelters described play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis...



3/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

"Decades after the nation’s child welfare system ended the use of orphanages over concerns about the lasting trauma to children, the administration is standing up new institutions to hold Central American toddlers that the government separated from their parents...



4/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

“The thought that they are going to be putting such little kids in an institutional setting? I mean it is hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” said Kay Bellor, vice president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, “Toddlers are being detained.”



5/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

All from this Associated Press story that broke while I was on the air tonight, but which I was unable to read on the air:https://t.co/2VBLTVxvQq



Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

Maddow’s viewers know she is a strong host who knows her job and extended support. After all, no one should feel sorry for being human – and reading such an awful report can easily break anybody.

You don't have to apologize Rachel, this is insanity we've never been faced with in our own country, it's perfectly human and natural to be upset. — B99 and Lucifer saved, Pick Up Timeless (@AbsolutBex) June 20, 2018

No apologies required - I would rather have a journalist who has compassion and empathy than a president who has neither of those things. — Denise Visconti (@dvmadison10) June 20, 2018

Every single night you must report the cruel and mean loathing nature of this administration. The lies of this circus daily...you get to be real on air, you are allowed to be human, which is something Trump and his disgusting administration are not. Never apologize for feeling — Yvette with a Y (@radiochick841) June 20, 2018

No reason for you to say sorry. I Thank you for all you do to bring us the news. — Cookie Eller (@cookieller) June 20, 2018

John and I have watched this show for a long, long time now. DVR’ed every night. And I’ve never ever seen her cry. “Summer camp”. “Womp womp”. FUCK these heartless people. https://t.co/ysecicCauy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2018

Rachel @maddow In all the years I've been watching you report with such intelligence & tenacity, I have never seen you break down & cry like this & I want you to know the 1) I treasure you 2) Please take care of your heart. & 3) THANK YOU from the bottom of MY heart. @MSNBC — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) June 20, 2018

Watching Rachel Maddow break down on live television given the horror of news about where the Administration is putting babies is surreal. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 20, 2018

A wise person might wish to compare the reactions today of Rachel Maddow and Corey Lewandowski. One shows how a person with normal human compassion and decency reacting to the news coming out. The other, well, the other type of reaction is the sort that created the policy. — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) June 20, 2018

A tale of two parties...



Rachel Maddow breaks down while reporting about children being taken from their parents...



Corey Lewandowski mocks a girl with Down Syndrome being taken from her parents...



You decide which side of history you want to be on.



I have. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 20, 2018

The Trump administration's draconian crackdown on immigrants entering the country illegally has led to approximately 2,300 children being separated from their parents between May 5 and June 9.

