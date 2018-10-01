GOP-Hired Prosecutor Writes Memo Discrediting Kavanaugh’s Accuser

"In the legal context, here is my bottom line: A ‘he said, she said’ case is incredibly difficult to prove. But this case is even weaker than that," wrote Rachel Mitchell about Christine Blasey Ford's allegations.

Rachel Mitchell, prosecutor hired by Judiciary Committee Republicans writes 5-page memo sent to all GOP senators on Ford testimony tonight. “I do not think that a reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee.” pic.twitter.com/h9eCcWPRwH — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 1, 2018

The “female assistant” the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee hired to lead the round of questioning in the hearing of the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has called the case "weak" in her assessment of Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegations.

In the five-page memo to Senate Republicans, sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell detailed nine main points she claimed raised questions about the credibility of Ford's account.

"In the legal context, here is my bottom line: A ‘he said, she said’ case is incredibly difficult to prove. But this case is even weaker than that," wrote Mitchell.

The Palo Alto University professor, who accused President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault back in the 1980s, appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for one of the most momentous and consequential testimonies in years.

During her hearing, observers noted that despite the partisan nature of her role, Mitchell handled the round of questioning in a pretty impartial manner.

The content of Mitchell’s memo made it pretty clear she might not be as fair-minded as many believed her to be.

For starters, the critics were baffled by the fact her memo only focused on Ford’s testimony and ignored the second half of the hearing that involved Kavanaugh facing questions.

In her memo, Mitchell outlined the inconsistencies in Ford’s account, including her inability to pinpoint when the alleged assault took place, her struggle to clearly identify Kavanaugh as her assailant by name, the statements by alleged witnesses saying they did not remember the party and the professor’s decision to not provide her therapy notes to the committee.

During the hearing, Mitchell had also focused on Ford’s fear of flying while also having taken flights for vacations.

It’s important to mention the Arizona prosecutor also got a chance to question the SCOTUS nominee about the substance of his account—questions that touched on inconsistencies. But, apart from being mentioned in reference to Ford’s testimony, Kavanaugh was notably absent in Mitchell’s detailed memo.

Also, Mitchell’s memo explicitly stated that Kavanaugh isn’t on trial for sexual assault, and it’s not a case she’s prosecuting. The suggestion, therefore, is that her legal opinion should not be considered as an official conclusion.

Regardless, the memo’s content appeared to provide the Republicans with a set of talking points, which they will most probably use before the full Senate vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Read More Kavanaugh's Testimony Was Astonishingly Partisan For A Federal Judge

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert