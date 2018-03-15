Racially Abused Student Suspended Because Harassers Felt ‘Scared’

"They are making the black students look aggressive when that is not the case at all,” Elizabeth Sawyer said of De Montfort University after they suspended her.

A student who was on the receiving end of racist abuse was suspended from her university because her harassers purportedly claimed they felt “scared and intimidated.”

According to Metro, Elizabeth Sawyer — a student at De Montfort University in Leicester, England, — was out with some classmates when they started singing the historically racist nursery rhyme “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe” to her. Another time, one of the students even allegedly called her the N-word to her face.

Sawyer took to social media in February to vent about the fact that her school was doing nothing about the abuse she had endured. This prompted the university to respond, claiming they were taking the allegations “extremely seriously” and would take “immediate and appropriate action.”

Surprisingly, the action the school took was against Sawyer.

She told the university newspaper The Demon that the school suspended her instead of disciplining her abusers. She reportedly received a letter from the university stating that it had received a complaint that she had used “abusive and offensive” language toward another student.

As a result, she was suspended from classes and even banned from setting foot on the campus. Sawyer, however, denied the accusation against her.

“The university has suspended me because the two racist white girls feel ‘scared and intimidated’ by seeing me, so now they are making sure the black students are not going to retaliate so I have been suspended until further notice,” Sawyer told The Demon.

She added: “I am so angry because if I wanted to threaten them or fight I would have fought since February. They are making the black students look aggressive when that is not the case at all.”

The university has been responding to the backlash surrounding this incident via Twitter. The school officials maintain that “it is an extremely sensitive issue. There are a number of aspects which need to be explored.”

Monday 19 March: A statement from De Montfort University pic.twitter.com/rKOoRRIVvv — De Montfort Uni DMU (@dmuleicester) March 19, 2018

Many people were unsatisfied with the school's most recent statement addressing the concerns over Sawyer's suspension, which confirmed that "all students who were previously suspended in both cases have now had their suspensions lifted."

Despite reinstating Sawyer, several people expressed frustration with the university's apparent victim-blaming and mishandling of the ordeal in the first place.

Unless you guys clarify things, no-one is going to trust you. — Science&Maths GCSE (@gaftri) March 20, 2018

Suspending the victim and not disclosing the names of the perpetrators is still blaming the victim — kes🌻 (@kesbrowne) March 20, 2018

Putting the pressure on the victim , even after suspending the victim you conjure up a statement basically still blaming the victim — Frank Views (@FrankViewZ) March 19, 2018

Very poor from DMU & I hope students from ethnic minorities stop applying there. It looks like they're only acting on it after being called up on it through several means. I can't believe a VICTIM of racial abuse was suspended. All people in authority there need to be scrutinised — Ryan Colaço (@Ryan_Colaco) March 19, 2018

Clearly a terrible inadequate statement! This is the worst response statement I have ever seen ! — Frank Views (@FrankViewZ) March 19, 2018

Sawyer's supporters are urging her to sue the university for botching this investigation and victimizing her all over again.

THIS IS NOT EVEN A CONCERN TO THESE PEOPLE. NONCHALANTLY IGNORING HATE CRIMES AND BLAMING THE VICTIM IS REVERSE RACISM!! DO YOU NOT SEE THEM SWEEPING THIS UNDER THE RUG? SUSPEND THE 'POC' BECAUSE YOU DONT CARE ENOUGH TO TAKE THEIR ASSAULT SERIOUSLY.! IT'S 2018 SUE THEY A$$!!! — Baby★OXOXOX (@ShellieChelle) March 18, 2018

@E_sawyerr Get yourself a good lawyer and stay focussed — Natalie (@Natalie__John) March 19, 2018

lawyer up and sue! — ✨ (@_teshalicious) March 19, 2018

This is not them doing something right - lets face it. Nothing to congratulate them for...They've reinstated you by force - so not genuine. Damage already done. You need to sue. Telling everyone on twitter is all good - but seriously, get a lawyer. They are due to pay you. — Mel Rose (@ThegirlMelo) March 19, 2018

While it isn't clear whether Sawyer has taken steps toward legal action against the university yet, she wrote on Twitter that she's "coming for DMU."

Let’s add breaching their duty of care the university owes me, discrimination, racial profiling and knowing dam well I’ve medical condition but puts my health last to attend investigation!!! I’m coming for DMU 🗣🗣 https://t.co/RWn2rtCzxx — lizziee (@E_sawyerr) March 20, 2018

Whether or not Sawyer slaps De Montfort with a lawsuit, her decision to publicize her mistreatment has damaged the school's reputation enough that it would be no surprise if their minority enrollment dropped significantly in the years ahead.

