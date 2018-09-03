'Racially Profiling' Cops Handcuff 11-Year-Old Black Twins

Bodycam footage of one of the twins' arrest shows the boy kneeling as an officer handcuffs him. Meanwhile, the child, whose face has been blurred, can be heard crying.

A group of police officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, have been accused of racial profiling after handcuffing two 11-year-old brothers.

The incident occurred on Aug. 26 when officers responded to a 911 call about "juveniles with a handgun."

As the cops arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy standing on the pavement with two children.

The trio had reportedly "already stopped" upon spotting the police, "each with hands atop his head, and police with guns drawn."

In the video showing the arrest of one of the twin brothers, the child can be seen kneeling as an officer handcuffs him. Meanwhile, he can be heard crying as he tries to answer questions.

It later turned out the three boys were on their way to a restaurant when the cops apprehended them.

The mother of the twins accused the police of racial profiling.

"That is a baby, that is a baby," she said while watching the video of the arrest. "They had to walk backwards, afraid, with guns pointed toward their heads, get on the ground and be put in cuffs, and in a car. They was treated like animals. That is not how you treat 11-year-old boys."

But the Grand Rapids police chief David Rahinsky believes the cops followed department policy. "When the allegation is someone has a firearm, the response has to be appropriate," he said.

Just like the rest of the United States, excessive use of force by the police against people of color is common in Grand Rapids. A 2017 traffic study showed between 2013 and 2015 African-American drivers were twice as likely to be stopped by police as white drivers in the city.

