‘Bye China’: White Woman Hurls Racist Abuse At Asian-American Mom

The white woman kept showing the family her middle finger and yelled, “Go back to your own country, b****,” and “Bye China.”

A racist driver in northern California spewed racial slurs at an Asian-American family, without any consideration for the two small children in their car.

The victim, Sandra Lee, wrote about the entire ordeal in her Facebook page and shared the footage of the abuse she suffered.

Lee said she was driving in Half Moon Bay during the Memorial Day weekend with her husband and two children, a 5-year-old son and a 10-month-old baby, when a white woman, reportedly in the wrong lane, suddenly started her racist rant.

“This lady is on the wrong lane trying to make a right while we are on a green light going straight,” said Lee in her post. “She was shouting at us the whole time until we were able to change to [a] different lane to avoid any trouble.”

The white woman kept showing the family her middle finger and when Lee didn’t lose her composure, yelled, “Go back to your own country, b****,” and “Bye China.”

A man can be heard laughing from inside the car as the white woman abused the Asian-American family.

Lee said both she and her husband were left shaking after the appalling incident. She was also very concerned for her children who had no idea why a random woman was swearing at them.

“I’m beyond furious knowing that my kids had heard all the swearing and what racism is like. I’m so sad to see such hatred around our country. It was just last week when a friend of mine went through something similar. I had no idea this would happen to my family,” Lee wrote.

The lady also said her 5-year-old son was quite upset over the incident and she and her husband had to lay him and explain to him what racism is — a distressing task for any parent.

The upset mother said she told her child to walk away from such incidents as his safety is her priority. However, the constant racism against minorities like her seems to have taken a toll on Lee.

“Being silent might get you by that day. But will it end? We cannot change the way these people think. But I really hope that this video along with rest of other similar videos will teach these people that there are consequences [and] hopefully SHUT them up,” she stated.

