Diners Leave Racist Note For Applebee’s African-American Waitress

It is almost the end of 2018 and stories of racism in America are still trending.

This time, an African-American woman who works for Applejee’s was targeted by the diners she served just because of the color of her skin. Not tipping a server is a discouraging practice but discriminating someone because of their race is a new low.

Jasmine Brewer, who works as a waitress for Applebee’s in Radcliff, Kentucky, was going about her routine work serving diners at the restaurant like every day. According to Brewer, four customers came to the restaurant. Two of them looked like a couple; they were well-dressed and it looked like they had a bad day.

“It looked like they were having a rough day, like they had just been to a funeral,” said the 26-year- old woman. “They ordered two 2-for-$20 meals, two Mountain Dews and two sweet teas.”

Brewer was really nice to them and made sure they left the restaurant with a pleasant experience. She even told them to have a good day while they were leaving. “They said, ‘Have a nice day too!’” Brewer recalled.

However, what Brewer discovered after they left that the 4 people had not tipped her on a $50 order. Instead, they left a handwritten note on a napkin that read, “We don’t tip black people.”

Naturally, this was upsetting for the waitress.

“I did everything I could to make it good and in the end, I was the problem,” she lamented.

Brewer’s mother uploaded a picture of the racist note on her Facebook, explaining this is why NFL players feel the need to kneel.

“You think racism does not exist, IT DOES! This was left for MY BABY tonight at Applebee’s in Radcliff!” Regina E. Boone posted on social media.

Soon after her post, messages of support poured in for the African-American waitress. Some people felt it was their responsibility to make her feel better, and started donating money. Boone later said that her daughter has received $175 so far ? which is more than three times the amount of the bill the bigots had left.

“There is more good in the world than bad,” she said. “That’s what the Lord was trying to tell me.”

Applebee’s also sent out a statement condemning the racist incident. “All restaurant team members deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. The remarks directed at one of our franchisee’s employees are unacceptable and inconsistent with Applebee’s values as a brand.”

“I hope with all this getting exposed, people learn to love people for who they are and stop being cruel,” Brewer said.

Last year, a couple left a racist note on their receipt instead of a tip for a waitress who was African-American. Soon after another customer took a picture of the insulting note and posted it on Facebook, other customers came forward to support Waitress Kelly Carter.

The support of good people right after such racist incidents goes to show that greater good always wins over the hateful actions of a few people. However, a time when a certain segments of bigoted Americans stop insulting people of color to feel entitled, is yet to be experienced.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Getty Images