Local Fox Hosts Call Black Teen Who Got In 20 Colleges ‘Obnoxious’

Two Fox news hosts criticized a black teenager for his hard work after he got admissions in all 20 schools he applied to.

Michael Brown made headlines for being able to get accepted in all the 20 colleges he had applied to. A video of the brilliant teenager screaming in excitement after discovering his achievement went viral on the internet.

And that is not all; each of the 20 colleges were not only happy to give him an admission, they were also happy to give him a full scholarship. All thanks to Brown’s exceptional results, four Ivy League institutions ? Harvard, Yale, Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania ? want him. Moreover, Stanford, Northwestern, Johns Hopkins and 11 more top-rated colleges also wanted him to be a part of their college.

Brown had a 4.68 GPA at Lamar High School in Houston.

Everyone lauded the youngster on his achievement, including President Bill Clinton.

What an incredible accomplishment, Micheal. Follow your heart and your head, your future is incredibly bright. I can’t wait to see what comes next. In the interim, if you want to talk about Georgetown give me a call. https://t.co/G8cUx3Rdzi — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 5, 2018

But, two Fox news hosts, who happened to be white, managed to term Brown as being “obnoxious,” because he applied to 20 colleges. According to Holly Morris and Sarah Fraser, Brown has taken away spots from other deserving students.

“It’s a little ridiculous that this kid applied to 20, taking away a spot and basically waitlisting another kid,” Fraser said.

“It’s a little obnoxious because you can only go to one, you can only take one full ride, and you are taking a spot from someone else who worked really hard,” Morris said.

Probably the hosts were short of common sense while making these remarks, because Brown could not predict he would be accepted in all the schools he applied to. The prodigy will eventually go to one university of his preference and the. The other spots would then open up for other deserving students.

People on Twitter said the comments made by Fox News journalists were racially motivated.

This doesn’t “take a space or a scholarship” away from ANYONE.



Yale isn’t going to suddenly enroll only 1,499 freshmen or only give $4,950,000 in financial aid if this kid goes to Stanford instead.



This is straight up, poorly coded, bigotry. https://t.co/ySdmNbml1x — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) April 9, 2018

Check out @FoxNews anchors call a young black man, Michael Brown, “obnoxious” for applying to and getting accepted with full scholarships to 20 colleges.



Either we’re “lazy” and need to “work hard,” or we’re “obnoxious” when we excel for working hard.#Racist#SitDownAndShutUp pic.twitter.com/QWGPVVcdpD — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 5, 2018

So to sum up: Ferguson's Michael Brown who was murdered by the cop was a thug who wasn’t trying to do anything with his life so he deserved to die. THIS Michael Brown who applied to 20 colleges/universities and got full rides, is "obnoxious" for doing too much with his life. https://t.co/YXPXWAPrYv — Daryle L. Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) April 5, 2018

shame on these news anchors. he worked his entire life to achieve the impossible and instead of celebrating this extraordinary achievement they chose to call it ridiculous. Congratulations Michael Brown, the world needs more people like you - https://t.co/uXkhSwfTea — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) April 9, 2018

Fox anchors being jealous over not having the knowledge and dedication he has in his studies. — Christian Alvarez?? (@kichichris) April 9, 2018

How could he have known for certain that he was going to get into all 20??? He didn't, he hoped because he wanted the choice & I think he more than earned this choice. Stop working so hard to fine fault where there is none. — Cheri Nash (@1southernnash) April 9, 2018

What is he taking away from???... ??. ???????He earned it! I don’t even know him and am beyond proud for this cool kid. So smart. Quite iconic. — LaFlorDelMavi ???????? (@DulceKatiria) April 9, 2018

Wtf. Do these news anchors really not have any legitimate news to share? How about discussing the determination & drive this young man has & how motivational his enthusiasm for his academic achievements can be to other kids. #NewAnchors #MondayMotivaton — Jillian (@Pheramuse) April 9, 2018

