Local Fox Hosts Call Black Teen Who Got In 20 Colleges ‘Obnoxious’

“It’s a little obnoxious because you can only go to one, you can only take one full ride, and you are taking a spot from someone else.”

 

Two Fox news hosts criticized a black teenager for his hard work after he got admissions in all 20 schools he applied to.

Michael Brown made headlines for being able to get accepted in all the 20 colleges he had applied to. A video of the brilliant teenager screaming in excitement after discovering his achievement went viral on the internet.

And that is not all; each of the 20 colleges were not only happy to give him an admission, they were also happy to give him a full scholarship. All thanks to Brown’s exceptional results, four Ivy League institutions ? Harvard, Yale, Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania ? want him. Moreover, Stanford, Northwestern, Johns Hopkins and 11 more top-rated colleges also wanted him to be a part of their college.

Brown had a 4.68 GPA at Lamar High School in Houston.

Everyone lauded the youngster on his achievement, including President Bill Clinton.

 

But, two Fox news hosts, who happened to be white, managed to term Brown as being “obnoxious,” because he applied to 20 colleges. According to Holly Morris and Sarah Fraser, Brown has taken away spots from other deserving students.

“It’s a little ridiculous that this kid applied to 20, taking away a spot and basically waitlisting another kid,” Fraser said

“It’s a little obnoxious because you can only go to one, you can only take one full ride, and you are taking a spot from someone else who worked really hard,” Morris said.

Probably the hosts were short of common sense while making these remarks, because Brown could not predict he would be accepted in all the schools he applied to. The prodigy will eventually go to one university of his preference and the. The other spots would then open up for other deserving students.

People on Twitter said the comments made by Fox News journalists were racially motivated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

