Racists Caught Shouting 'We Hate The Blacks' At Black Student's Door

"Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable," said a black student after being tormented by racists.

yoo I’m fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting “we hate the blacks” outside my bedroom door. Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable?? pic.twitter.com/XUiYqNIWQT — Ruu (@rufarochisango_) March 7, 2018

Authorities have arrested two 18-year-old men after they were caught on video yelling racist comments at a black female student at Nottingham Trent University in England.

Rufaro Chisango, the target of the abuse, recorded the incident on Monday night while inside her dorm. The video shows the door to her room and the loud voices of the two men — along with the voice of a woman who was shouting back, demanding that they stop — yelling from the hall “We hate the blacks,” “F*ck the blacks,” and “Sign the Brexit papers.”

In a second tweet, Chisango added that she’s the only black student on her floor and that the video hadn’t captured her harassers also yelling, “Blacks would go back to picking cotton.”

Read More Racist School Assignment Gives Students A Budget To Buy Slaves

She reported her experience to the reception of her residence hall early on Tuesday, but the university wasn’t alerted about what had happened until the following day. On Wednesday, Chisango shared the video she’d captured on Twitter, and it immediately went viral. By Friday afternoon, the post had been retweeted over 100,000 times.

A spokesman for the university released a statement saying, "This kind of vile behavior will not be tolerated. Those suspected perpetrators have been suspended immediately pending a full investigation. We have contacted the student who made the complaint and are providing support to her and others affected. And we will be liaising with the police about this incident."

Chisango said she was frustrated with the fact that school authorities weren’t immediately notified of the incident.

"It shouldn't have [taken] such a long delay when I reported something like this,” she said in a BBC interview. "I just want the appropriate action to be taken."

The university responded to the criticism by saying it was having discussions with its accommodation partner to figure out what caused the delay.

Racism in the UK has reportedly intensified after Brexit, however, bigotry has been a problem for minority students — really minorities as a whole — living there even before the shocking 2016 vote.

The school at least seems to be appropriately ashamed of what Chisango was put through. Hopefully there’ll be real consequences for the racists involved.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Pixabay, lc3105