Teacher Calls Black People ‘Animals’ In Racist Post About Kaepernick

In yet another display of rampant racism, a Louisiana high school teacher spewed hatred and racism for black people on her Facebook post.

Slidell High School math teacher Valerie Scogin was debating about the super-hit Colin Kaepernick’s new Nike adthat is being praised by people across the country. But Scogin had other opinions — and though, there is nothing wrong in having different opinions, discriminating people on the basis of their skin color is.

And that’s exactly what she did.

In a now deleted Facebook post, the teacher wrote, “They don’t have to live in that country. But it was their own people selling them into slavery to begin with and tearing [sic] them even worse in those countries of origin.”

"Want a better neighborhood? Move. You don't have to choose to live in those zip codes. Want to not be stereotyped, tell people of that color to quit acting like animals and perpetuating the stereotype," she continued.

After Scogin’s discriminating post got called out on the internet, the school’s management took action against her misconduct. “The posting was voluntarily removed," said St. Tammany Parish school system spokeswoman Meredith Mendez. "The appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. I can’t comment further due to this being a personnel matter."

Subsequent to the school’s disciplinary action, the woman claimed she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.

“Recently I posted a comment that may have been hurtful to some of you,” Scogin wrote on her own Facebook page. "In my reaction out of frustration at another Facebook post, I made some remarks that were against my better judgment and sensibilities. I now wish I hadn't.”

A Slidell High alumna said her “blood boiled” after reading Scogin’s post.

Skylar Broussard said she didn’t feel the teacher’s apology.

“Imagine comparing people of color to animals, then when you get caught you try to say you didn’t think it would hurt anyone,” she said.

Note to the teacher: if you weren’t trying to hurt anyone with your racist behavior, what exactly is it that you wanted to achieve with a hateful post, implying that people of color are acting like animals who should move to other neighborhoods?

