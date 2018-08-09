Racist Man Racially Abuses Latino Construction Workers Doing Their Job

Despite the fact that the man had enough space to move away, he decided to racially abuse a group of men who were essentially doing their job.

Three construction workers in Springfield, Oregon, were leaving a construction site when the hinge of their trailer, which was filled with rooftop debris, got stuck on the sidewalk.

The men tried to remove the vehicle quickly because it blocked the bike lane on the road. As they were doing so, a white man who was pushing a stroller, stopped and unleashed a racist and abusive tirade.

“You f***ing move your truck,” the man yelled while parking the stroller on the side.

He then came forward and shoved one of the men and shouted, “Make my f***ing daughter go on Main Street, bitch! I will f*ck you up! F*ck you! You f***ing piece of sh*t beaner. Go to Mexico, bitch!”

The man then went towards his stroller and pushed the cart away and went off.

None of the three workers replied to the racist man nor did they ask him anything as they wanted to avoid confrontation.

The man remains unidentified and police is now looking for him. The Springfield Police Department released a pictorial video of the man and demanded citizens of the area inform them if they have details of the man.

Police also added they decided against uploading the video of the incident because of the abusive language use by the man.

“If you can identify this person, please contact 541-726-3714, regarding case 18-6478. Intimidation in the Second Degree is a Class A Misdemeanor. This law states in part…If a person ‘Intentionally subjects another (person) to offensive physical contact because of the person’s perception of the other’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability or national origin,”’ the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

Albert Tufillaro, one of the three men, said he stopped traffic and offered the man to pass by but he began yelling at them. He added they were trying to move the trailer as fast as they could but the man got angrier and abused them repeatedly.

Tufillaro added the man then punched the truck and “attacked his boss.”

“The worst part was he had his kid. This is no way to treat people and no way to raise a child,” he wrote on YouTube.

