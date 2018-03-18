Racist Man To Black Flight Attendant: ‘I Don't Want Blacks Around Me’

“From Binter we want to express our utmost rejection and outrage at behaviors of this type,” the airline said in a statement.

An elderly man was booted off a flight after he allegedly launched a racist tirade at a black flight attendant during a flight which was headed to Spanish island, La Palma.

The 70-year-old man, who remains unnamed, had just boarded the Binter Canarias plane when he reportedly screamed at the female flight attendant, “I don't want blacks around me.”

It was then when the cabin crew ordered the racist man to leave the aircraft along with his luggage. However, the bigot refused to do so.

After a few minutes, the captain of the aircraft requested assistance of the Civil Guard at North Tenerife Airport to remove the troublesome passenger from the aircraft.

The officers then escorted the passenger off and the airplane then made its way towards the destination after a 20-minute delay. The airline extended full support to the flight attendant and also lodged a complaint against the xenophobic man for the racial abuse.

The airline also released a statement after the incident, “From Binter we want to express our utmost rejection and outrage at behaviors of this type and show our full support to our crews who constantly strive to provide the best service to our customers.”

People on social media showed support for the female cabin crew.

“All my support for the stewardess @BinterCanarias who suffered a racist attack,” said one user.

Another one said, “All my support to the hostess of a Chilean in Nigeria, amazing that even this happens. Good for you as an airline to not let go of situations such as happened.”

