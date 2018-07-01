Racist Man Harasses Woman Wearing A Puerto Rico Flag Shirt

“If you’re an American citizen, you should not be wearing that shirt in America!” the racist man is heard saying to the woman in the now-viral video clip.

WARNING: Video below contains language that may be unsuitable for some viewers.

A racist man was captured on video harassing a woman for wearing a shirt that had the Puerto Rican flag on it while being in the United States.

Although Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, the man told the woman that she had no business wearing their flag in America, Raw Story reports.

The woman tried several times to explain that Puerto Ricans are Americans, but to no avail.

“If you’re an American citizen, why are you wearing that sh*t!” he yelled. “If you’re an American citizen, you should not be wearing that shirt in America!”

The ignorant bigot also decided to tell the woman that, “you’re not going to change us," arguing that, “the world is not going to change the United States of America — period!”

The woman tried asking a police officer to step in and restrain the man, who had been following her around the outdoor venue she was renting the entire time he was berating her, but the cop refused to intervene.

In the end, a good Samaritan who witnessed the altercation confronted the man and was able to stop him from continuing to harass the woman.

Unfortunately, this type of behavior has become just another typical day in President Donald Trump’s America. His rhetoric against Latino immigrants, and all minorities, fuels this unwarranted and unprovoked nonsense.

In this case, the joke is ultimately on the unnamed man who launched the attack because his hate-filled tirade was actually aimed at a fellow American. Hopefully, he has seen how foolish he looks in this viral footage and feels pure and utter shame.