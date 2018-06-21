Racist Man Stops Black Woman From Entering Her Gated Community

“He could shoot me dead on the spot because he was trying to protect the neighborhood and the property and people would make up stories later.”

An African-American doctor, who was returning home after an overnight shift, was reportedly stopped by a white man who didn’t let her enter a gated community in Atlanta where she has lived for eight years.

Dr. Nnenna Aguocha, who lives in Buckhead Townhome community and owns a home there, was in her car when a SUV in front of her blocked her way and didn’t let her enter the complex. The white man, who remains to be nidentified, stopped her at the gate entrance and refused to move his car.

She requested the man several times to move his car so she could enter. However, all efforts went in vain. The doctor then recorded the incident and explained the situation.

In the video, Aguocha said the white man at first blocked the way and then asked her to prove that she lived there. He then said he would only allow her to enter the complex once she proved that. He then got out of the car, accused the woman of trespassing and also threatened to call the police.

“He got out of the car and threatened to call the police on me because I was trespassing,” she said in the video recording taken at the scene. “This is racial profiling at its finest.”

The woman then said the white man didn’t only threaten her but also went ahead and called the cops on her. In order to defend herself, Aguocha also called the police.

The man at last moved his vehicle after police arrived at the scene. Aguocha then proved that she lived in the complex by entering her gate entry code.

“When she (the officer) arrived, the gentleman proceeded to say once again I was trespassing on the property, and I said, 'Actually, sir, I do,' and I used my gate clicker to click the gate open, and it was at that point where she said, 'Sir, you see, she actually does live here,’” said Aguocha.

The man, on the other hand, said he blocked the woman’s way because there had been a lot of air conditioner thefts in the complex lately. However, other homeowners denied the claim.

“I absolutely think it was racially motivated. When this altercation was going on, what went through my mind was this guy could do absolutely anything to me. He could shoot me dead on the spot because he was trying to protect the neighborhood and the property and people would make up stories later,” said the woman.

The woman said she has planned to take legal action against the man as he should be held responsible for what he did.

Perhaps it’s time law enforcement authorities also started arresting people who make up false claims about others and waste the police’s time.

