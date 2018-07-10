Racist Man Throws Metal Chair At Black Woman Reading Outside Store

An irate and possibly intoxicated man threw a metal chair at Angela Jefferson while hurling racial slurs at her and threatening her with a long, metal rod.

WARNING: Video below contains offensive language that may be unsuitable for some viewers.

Reading while black:



A black woman was reading and listening to music on Tuesday afternoon when a racist white man started harassing her outside of a Los Angeles grocery store pic.twitter.com/zg3s5r0chj — Kim WhyNot (@kimblackproud) July 11, 2018

Enough is enough.

A young black woman named Angela Jefferson was attacked by an irate, possibly intoxicated white man while she was peacefully reading a book and listening to music on the patio of a Los Angeles grocery store.

An onlooker pulled out their phone and began recording the man’s violent outburst. He threw a metal chair at Jefferson while hurling racial slurs at her and even threatening her with a long, metal rod, The Grio reports.

“He had like a pipe or something or stick, and he was hitting it on the tables, and he tried to hit me with it, but I dodged it,” Jefferson told CBS News. “He was calling me the N-word … he was calling me the B-word.”

Jefferson asked the man to leave her alone, but he refused, continuing his unprovoked attack.

Another bystander — who is black — intervened and tried to get the man to leave, but then the man starting lashing out at him. He brandished the metal rod at the good Samaritan while referring to him as “boy” and trying to provoke him to hit him.

A security guard is seen in the video also trying to get the man to leave. However, the perpetrator actually tried to get the guard to defend him. Police were called to the scene, but the man left the premises before any arrest could be made.

Dulcinea Circelli witnessed and filmed the incident.

“So I came out here and saw that he had broken a chair and was trying to hit this woman in the head and saying the N-word, and at that point, I started recording,” Circelli recounted.

“It was just so scary, and just the fact that he was expecting the security guard to back him up when he was armed and attacking two people with metal rods,” Circelli said.

She added: “I’m outraged about that and I don’t feel safe personally with him out there.”

Based on these recurring instances of abuse, it would seem that black people cannot set foot outside their homes without having to look over their shoulders to avoid becoming victims of hate-filled tirades.

