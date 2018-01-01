Men Accused Of Bomb Plot Against Somali Refugees Get All-White Jury

“The immigrant community here is so small, to even have been selected is an honor. Generally, minorities are not picked. It’s a real shame that that happened.”

Three Kansas men, who were charged with trying to bomb a mosque and an apartment building of Somali refugees, will get an overwhelmingly white jury.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen were allegedly part of a militia group called “the Crusaders.” They are now facing federal charges and in the next six weeks will be on trial in a federal courthouse in Wichita.

However, the jurors on the panel will be white.

According to the federal government, the three men had planned an attack on Muslim refugees a day after President Donald Trump’s election victory. They considered the Somali refugees, who lived in an apartment complex in Garden City, Kansas, “cockroaches” and a threat to the country.

Only a few African-Americans were called to the federal courthouse to be part of the jury pool. Out of them, only one black woman made it to the final panel which consisted of 40 potential jurors.

Unfortunately, she also didn’t make it to the trial and was reportedly struck by defense attorneys, who believed being an immigrants, she would be biased against the suspects.

The woman, identified only as Gebilet, said she wasn’t surprised at the decision.

“The immigrant community here is so small, to even have been selected is an honor. Generally, minorities are not picked. It’s a real shame that that happened,” she added.

The final jury has a total of sixteen people, out of which eight are men and eight are women. One of the woman on the panel described herself as a half-native American.

The courthouse at which the trial will take place is more than 200 miles away from the apartment complex so the presence of anyone from that community is highly unlikely. On top of that, there is no African-American on the jury as well which adds to the fact that black representation in the court room will be next to impossible.

The racist men reportedly wanted to create a “bloodbath" the day after the Nov. 8 presidential election, thereby, igniting a "religious war" with Muslims.

"They would spare no one, not even babies," The Washington Post stated in its investigation of the alleged plot.

Defense attorneys stated in the motion the "case is uniquely political because much of the anticipated evidence will center around, and was in reaction to, the 2016 presidential election."

The three men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Banner / Thumbnail : Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office, Reuters