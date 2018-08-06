Racist Men Attack Sikh Man, Tell Him 'Go Back To Your Country'

“I'm American, 100 percent. This is my country. If you are a real American and you love America, you should not do that. That is not the American way,” said the victim.

Surjit Singh Malhi says he had sand thrown in his eyes and was hit on the head multiple times on Tuesday before two men spray-painted "Go back to ur country" on his truck. At 5 on @FOX40, hear why Malhi says the incident is only making him feel stronger as an American pic.twitter.com/bGeeXGzk35 — Ken Mashinchi (@KMashinchi) August 6, 2018

A Sikh man in Stanislaus County, California, was reportedly brutally beaten up and was told to go back to his own country.

50-year-old Surjit Malhi was putting up campaign banners for Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Calif.), in Keyes, California, when two men attacked him and beat him up violently. Before attacking him, the assailants reportedly threw sand in the man’s eyes to block his vision.

The racist men then hit him on his head and beat him up on his shoulders and neck. They then shouted “go back to your country” and “you don’t belong here.”

They also spray painted hateful phrases and a Celtic cross on his pickup truck. The Anti-Defamation League categorized the symbol as hate symbol and noted that is one of the most important and commonly used white supremacist symbols.

The attackers were reportedly wearing black hoods.

The incident is now being investigated as a hate crime. Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County said his department is looking for suspects.

“It’s a despicable hate crime. This is a random despicable criminal act against a member of the Sikh community. There is no room for this in Stanislaus County or anywhere else in the United States of America,” he said.

The victim said the turban, which Sikhs wear to preserve their identity along with many other religious reasons, acted like a helmet and saved him. He added ever since the attack, he has been feeling dizzy and has frequent headaches.

Thankfully, his injuries weren’t serious.

“I'm American, 100 percent. This is my country. If you are a real American and you love America, you should not do that. That is not the American way. Whoever did this, they are not truly American,” he added.

The Republican, for whom the Sikh man was campaigning, condemned the racist attack.

“Inciting violence because of race, religion or political beliefs should never be tolerated. This is the third incident in less than two weeks where a member of my team has been a target and it must come to an end,” he said in a statement.

Malhi came to the United States in 1992 and he now is a permanent resident. He lives in California with his wife and four children and runs a small trucking business.

The incident once again serves as an ugly reminder of the times we are living in. Such racially motivated incidents have done considerable damage to the country and continue to wreak havoc.

