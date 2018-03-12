Trump-Loving Pastor, Who Opposes Racial Mixing, Says He Isn't Racist

“Is there anything wrong with protecting the white race?” asked the school board member whose social media is full of racist, anti-Islamic posts.

Bob Celeste, a newly-resigned Maine school board member and "senior pastor" at https://t.co/Oril1m2vSx, made this post about a week ago that appears to advocate a belief in the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/6PH9LlJfT8 — noor (@nooralsibai) March 12, 2018

Parents of students at the Oxford Hills School District in Maine complained about a school board member whose social media posts were extremely disturbing.

Robert “Bob” Celeste warned people over his Facebook and Twitter about “white genocide.” He targeted minorities and Muslims in several posts and belittled people of color, including black people.

After parents claimed of the disturbing activities of the RSU 17 school boards member, Celeste resigned, but maintained the resignation “had nothing to do with the fools that say, ‘That’s racist.’”

“They can’t even define ‘racist,'” said the bigot who earlier posted a meme on social media which depicted a white mother warning her daughter to not “betray her race.”

According to Celeste, there is nothing wrong in defending white people. “Is there anything wrong with protecting the white race?” he asked. And while defending white people is not wrong, degrading other races and religion is. However, Celeste does not understand this, proving himself to be a true white supremacist.

While speaking about his resignation, the Trump-loving pastor said “born-again Christians should not be putting their kids in a public school,” and that students in Maine schools were taught “lies.”

For Celeste, the school’s message of tolerance towards other religions was actually a lie.

Celeste is no stranger to controversy. Following the Paris attack, when the Islamic state took the responsibility for the terrorist attack in 2015, the school board member threatened Muslims.

“To all Muslims,” the post read. “The USA has the highest concentration of Armed Christians in the world, just in case you forget.”

After his disturbing social media posts were discovered, the bigoted school board member slammed schools that catered to “the nonbelievers, the Jews and everyone else.”

The pro-Trump senior pastor at the ChristianPatriot.com, regularly shares his love for the president, guns and disrespects other religions, especially Islam.

Every abortion is first degree premeditated murder and GOD will not be mocked. pic.twitter.com/KJwhfgupQu — Pastor_Bob_Celeste (@Rev_Bob_Celeste) March 10, 2018

He also shares posts from right-wing websites including Breitbart, and also apparently advocates the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

Hate-related incidents have been on a rise since Trump’s presidency and pastors like Celeste preaching hate, are the ones who will make America hate again.

People on social media expressed their discontent over Celeste’s believes.

Trump definitely brought them all out in the open. https://t.co/oIQna5gOnZ — Merian9092 (@merian9092) March 13, 2018

Just another trumpette POS. I just added him to my “happy dance” list. I love to celebrate clowns like this achieving thermal equilibrium. https://t.co/7wlk2jAcxE — Baby Hands (@donnietheliar) March 13, 2018

I feel no rage for someone so incapacitated by hate and the irrationality that goes with white supremacy. How small a prison it must be to be so narrow. I’m not being soft on hate. I simply refuse to be diminished by it. https://t.co/XdsLJQyzXG — Dr. Willie Parker (@DrWillieParker) March 12, 2018

another Wolf Pastor in Sheeps clothing — Dave A.F. (@DAVE_RETT) March 12, 2018

This man shouldn’t have been on the school board to start with- Trump or no Trump. — Suzanne Woodard (@whidbeywoodard) March 13, 2018

This behavior makes wonder just how many people who are white feel this way — m. jones (@quemaj) March 12, 2018

This is the exact hanging fruit on this Trump administration tree...White Genocide. White Genocide and the ever increasing Brown population has #MAGA all in a teezy. — Cherie Lee (@peon902) March 12, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters