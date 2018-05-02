Racist Lunch Lady Threatens To Call ICE On School Staff Member

“My mom came home crying today because she has to quit her job out of fear that this lady is going to call immigration service on her.”

A school in Lewisville, Texas, reportedly fired one of its employees was recorded on camera threatening to call immigration authorities on an unidentified staff member.

A lunchroom coordinator at the Founders Classical Academy grammar school, identified by social media users as Danielle Renfrow Constante, allegedly harassed a female custodial employee, telling her “you should not work here.”

“You should not be here, you should not work here, you should not work at a school,” she was filmed telling another woman. “I’ll be calling ICE if you continue working here.”

The video went viral on the social media after the victim’s daughter posted it online.

“So my mom has been working at a school for months now and she finally found a job she loved,” the online user wrote. “My mom came home crying today because she has to quit her job out of fear that this lady is going to call immigration service on her.”

The public charter school didn’t spend much time taking an action against the racist employee – especially after the school administration began receiving calls and messages regarding the video.

"We found it as disturbing as anyone else would have," school spokesman Billy Rudolph said in a statement. "[The threats] were unjustified, unwarranted, unethical and enough for us to say that is not what we represent here."

The employee, whose bio has since been removed from the school’s website, had reportedly been working there for almost two years. She previously worked at a church.

As for the staff member who was threatened, Rudolph said is welcomed to return.

“I've been told by my students and staff that she's well liked and we hope that she does continue to work here,” he added.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the incidents of hate and intolerance have skyrocketed, with bigots routinely targeting immigrants and people of color.

Meanwhile, the custodian’s daughter has taken down her original post.

I’m about to delete the post because justice has been served and I don’t want any further drama and neither does my mom but s/o to twitter y’all are all invited to the carne asada?? — 21Sandy?? (@svndy_v) May 2, 2018

