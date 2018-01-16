Virginia GOP Leader: It’s My ‘Duty’ To Prefer Christians Over Jews

“I am being attacked by those who do not want Christians to profess their faith within our Party,” said the official in a Facebook post after receiving backlash.

A Virginia GOP leader was condemned by local officials after he shared a post on Facebook, claiming Christians should be preferred over non-Christians when seeking public office.

Fredy Burgos later deleted his bigoted post, which read, “Having preference for Christians over non-Christians as political leaders is not bigoted. It is a preference and a duty we are allowed.”

His racist sentiments were condemned by several local conservative leaders.

Burgos was unsuccessful in 2013 when he ran for the House of Delegates in 2013 against Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-41st District, who is Jewish.

And now, he suggested that people who are Christians should be preferred for public office. This isn’t the first time the Trump-loving official made headlines for his xenophobia and anti-Semitism.

Last month, Kyle McDaniel, a 28-year-old GOP activist resigned after calling out Burgos’ bias toward other religions.

“I held my tongue when Fredy Burgos called Muslims 'savages' and Islam a 'death cult created by Satan,' claimed that interracial adoption and marriage is a threat to western culture, claimed that calling refugees 'human' 'is a stretch,' characterized Catholics as worshipers of false idols, and claimed that Methodists are 'humanists' doomed to hell,” the former RPV member wrote in a Conservative Virginia blog.

Following the news of the divisive comments, Republican Party of Virginia Chairman John Whitbeck wrote that if he had the power, he would have fired Burgos over those comments. He also offered support for him being stripped of all his committee memberships. He also joined Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) and called on Burgos to resign.

RPV Chairman John Whitbeck issued the following statement regarding the Facebook post of State Central Committee Member Fredy Burgos: pic.twitter.com/xYAWlbkEa0 — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) February 12, 2018

Burgos later defended his comments on his personal Facebook page, claiming nobody loved the Jewish people and Israel more than him, because he is an evangelical Christian. He also said he was being attacked for his Christian beliefs.

“I am being attacked by those who do not want Christians to profess their faith within our Party,” read the post.

However, the damage had already been done and this apology is not going to help Burgos’s history of bigotry.

