WATCH: Racist White Man Yells At Driver To ‘Go Back To Afghanistan’

Unfortunately, instances of hate crime and racism across the United States appear to be worsening with each passing day.

Case in point: A Virginia man recently went on a racist rant where he started to yell and spew expletives at another man by telling him to “go back to Afghanistan.”

A nasty 37-second long video was captured by Arsalan Ghousi, who was apparently sitting in his car when the white man approached him and yelled “what the f***, Afghanistan?”

According to Ghousi, before he pulled out his camera, he was being followed by the unidentified man.

“Basically I needed to merge in front of him. It was my turn. The vehicle in front of me merged in front of another vehicle. Once they passed it was my turn, he just got upset,” said Ghousi.

He soon realized the enraged man, wearing a shirt bearing the name of the Reston Association, a community board in the city, was following him to his house – and that was when he apparently stopped his car.

During the exchange, the white man repeatedly yelled profanities at Ghousi by saying things like “you’re a b**** Afghanistan.” Ghousi responded by asking “What’s your problem?” along with occasionally trading his own expletives with the man.

Ghousi, who was born in Alexandria, said, “As soon as he got near me, he clenched his fist and he was spewing all those words.”

His parents came to the U.S. as refugees from Afghanistan in 1986.

“I really posted the video…..because I wanted awareness out there about the situation. I see that there’s a lot of people that are very angry at him and I wouldn’t want any harm towards him, but I hope he can change himself for the better,” he explained.

As the video garnered thousands of views, Reston Association’s CEO acknowledged in a statement the man in the video once worked for their organization.

“Reston Association became aware of a video posted on social media today that shows a former RA seasonal employee making inappropriate comments to a man seated in a vehicle,” he said. “The association strongly condemns the remarks made by the former employee, who briefly worked at RA from March-August 2015.”

It isn’t the first time a bigot was captured on camera using racially charged comments on someone who apparently belongs to a different native country. In fact, with a notorious bigot being the POTUS, such overt instances of racism are hardly surprising.

