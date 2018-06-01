White Woman Slaps Black Teen Then Bites Cop Who Came To Arrest Her

According to witnesses, Stephanie Sebby-Strempel told the black boy and his friends that they don’t belong in the U.S. and need to leave.

A racist woman was caught on video berating a young black boy and physically assaulting him. She also bit the police officers who came to arrest her.

In the footage, Stephanie Sebby-Strempel can be seen yelling at the unnamed 15-year-old black boy who was shooting the video. “Get out, get out now” she yelled before slapping the boy, making his camera shake.

“911 …OK. Get out... little punks,” she continued with her verbal assault and attacked the boy for the second time. She then snatched his phone, ending the video. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, the victim was invited at a Reminisce neighborhood pool by his friends. According to witnesses, before the video was shot, the woman told the black boy and his friends to leave because they didn't belong there.

The victim claimed he was being respectful to the woman, but that’s when the 38-year-old demanded they leave. He then left the pool.

After deputies went to Sebby-Strempel’s residence to arrest her, she reportedly pushed one of the detectives on the wall, injuring his knee and then bit the arm of the second detective.

Things would have been different though had the woman been black. Police officers kill black people simply on the basis of suspicion. But since Sebby-Strempel was white, she did not have to face the wrath of the law enforcement agencies the way black people do.

The entitled woman is charged with third-degree assault and faces two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

