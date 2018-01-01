Racist Woman Attacks Indian Man, Calls Him ‘Sh*t-Colored Skin’

“I just called the rental office… and the office girl came out and she went and spoke to her to move the car. Otherwise, they have to get it towed because it’s in the emergency lane.”

A racist white woman in Alberta, Canada, was caught-on-camera racially abusing an Indian man after the two disputed over a parking spot.

The woman, who was later identified only as Angelique, called the man, Rahul Kumar, “Paki” and described his complexion as “sh**-colored skin.” The man was with his pregnant wife and 2-year-old son when the incident took place.

When things became unpleasant, Kumar took out his mobile phone and began recording the woman. She got further agitated and that is when she yelled, “You can film all you want Paki. Yes Paki, that’s you with the sh*t-colored skin.”

Angelique then began insulting Kumar in front of his family. She continued to abuse the man and told him to go back to his country. After berating the man a few minutes, the woman drove off.

Kumar said he was on his way to work when he saw a parked car blocking his way. He added that he recognized the car and the woman because she had come to the place several times.

The man said he had told Angelique several times not to park the car that way because it makes it difficult for him and his wife to move their vehicle.

“I just called the rental office… and the office girl came out and she went and spoke to her to move the car. Otherwise, they have to get it towed because it’s in the emergency lane,” the man added.

After the incident went viral on social media, the woman called CTV and said she is not racist, even refusing to apologize. Moreover, she also presented a different story of the incident.

“He went crazy and started banging on my window, telling me I’m f*cking stupid, move my f*cking car,” she told the reporter.

Angelique was then asked if her use of derogatory terms and racial slurs was justified, to which she unapologetically said, “It doesn’t matter if it justifies it or not; it happened and that’s where I took it, and I’m responsible for that. I can live with myself. I have no problem looking in the mirror … I love myself. I have no problem with what happened.”

Read More Black Man Gets Arrested For ‘Loitering’ In His Own Apartment Complex

Spotlight, Banner: Pexels