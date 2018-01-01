‘Chinese Ugly’: Woman Spews Racial Slurs At Korean-American Veteran

“As I changed the lane, she kept driving towards my car, gesturing to crush me and cutting in front of me to slam on the break.”

A woman in Fremont, California, resorted to racism when an Asian man driving in front of her wasn’t driving fast enough, according to her – even though he was driving at the allowed speed limit.

In a disturbing video shared by James Ahn, the unidentified woman can be seen spewing racial slurs at the Asian man. She also insulted him with hateful hand gestures, made the offensive “slant-eye” and targeted his appearance.

Ahn, a Korean-American Air Force veteran uploaded the video on social media. He first thought the woman was reacting because of road-rage but later realized she was actually making him a target of her hateful racism.

“I’m not Chinese. This is my country. This is not a Chinese [country]. Oh, My God, Chinese ugly … ugly Chinese” she shouted from her car.

The Air Force veteran explained he was driving at 35 miles per hour, which was the posted limit, but the terrible woman wanted him to break the speed limit and move out of her way.

“As I changed the lane, she kept driving towards my car gesturing to crush me and cutting in front of me to slam on the break,” said Ahn.

He managed to take a picture of the woman’s cars number plate and plans to press charges against her. “FYI racist lady, this is my country since I am a citizen plus veteran currently serving the country. Do not disrespect anyone by their race!” he said in a Facebook post.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, the video uploaded by Ahn on Facebook was deleted. However, his friend managed to upload the video link on YouTube so that people could share it as much as possible.

