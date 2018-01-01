Racist Woman Removed From Southwest Plane For Yelling The N-Word

“Our employees handled the situation professionally with grace and class, and we do not condone or tolerate such profane and unruly behavior on board our aircraft,” the airline said.

A racist white woman was booted off an aircraft after she reportedly hurled racist abuse at a flight attendant.

The incident took place on a Southwest Airlines flight which was all set to take off from Chicago to Houston. When the aircraft was about to take off, a flight attendant instructed an unidentified passenger to close the table tray in front of her – which is a measure taken by all airlines.

After repeated attempts, the woman failed to obey the instructions. That is when the crew member went ahead and put her table up.

However, the woman got upset with the action and in return began racially abusing the flight attendant. At one point, she even called her the n-word.

When the woman became uncontrollable, the cabin crew made a collective decision of removing her from the aircraft. Several other passengers lauded the airlines’ decision as they clapped and cheered while authorities took her away.

The aircraft took off an hour after the scheduled time.

Southwest Airlines released a statement in the wake of the incident that said, “The customer became unruly and verbally abusive toward our flight attendants, and the decision was made to return to the gate to deplane the Customer, where she was met by local law enforcement officers.

“Our employees handled the situation professionally with grace and class, and we do not condone or tolerate such profane and unruly behavior on board our aircraft. Once the customer deplaned the aircraft, the flight resumed to Houston Hobby, arriving about an hour later than originally scheduled,” continued the statement.

A similar incident recently took place when a woman was removed from an aircraft for harassing a mother and her baby.

The woman, identified as Susan Peirez, entered the Delta plane and let everyone know just how irritated she was.

As the passenger went on and on, dropping profanity after profanity, Marissa Rundell, 19, asked her to please stop cursing in front of her small child. Instead of complying, the woman just carried on, completely oblivious.

“She was the last one to get on the plane, and I was in the second to last row of the plane,” Rundell told reporters about the Feb. 6 flight from New York’s JFK to Syracuse. “She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said, ‘This is f*****g ridiculous. It’s b******t having to sit in the back of the plane.'”

After the angry passenger refused to tone down, Rundell tried again.

“I said again please watch your language. She told me to shut the f**k up and shove it,” Rundell explained. “That’s when the flight attendant came over and asked what the problem was.”

When a flight attendant approached the two asking what had happened, Rundell said that the woman had complained having to sit next to a “crying baby,” even though her son Mason hadn’t cried.

