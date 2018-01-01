Subway Passenger Steals Victim’s Phone Who Recorded Her Racist Rant

A young passenger in a Toronto subway was caught making racist comments to a fellow passenger on camera, prompting her to steal her victim's phone.

​A young woman was caught on camera chasing another woman after she noticed that her racist rant had been recorded.

According to Raw Story, the woman was trying to steal her victim’s phone to prevent the video from being shared.

Toronto Transit passenger Margaret Anthony noticed the passenger yelling at another passenger, telling her to “Go back to China.” When she saw that the racist young woman then started trying to take the victim's phone, she started filming.

“I noticed there was a bit of a kerfuffle, and I could hear a young girl essentially screaming ‘Go back to China!’” Anthony told reporters. “My blood was boiling, so I did what I thought was right, and I pressed the emergency alarm.”

In the video that has now gone viral, the unnamed attacker dressed in a black Toronto Blue Jays T-shirt went after the woman for her phone. When Anthony finally confronted the young woman, calling her out for being racist, she continued to pull the phone from the woman and said, “I just want her to delete the video of me.”

The assailant eventually took hold of the phone and ran out of the subway, with both the victim and another passenger trying to run after her.

Toronto authorities are handling this incident as a robbery.

It’s heartbreaking that anyone would treat a fellow human being with hate simply because of their origin or skin color. Moreover, it's absurd that the unnamed abuser would go through that much trouble to try to prevent the recording from getting out to the public.

Clearly, she felt some sense of shame or regret, otherwise she wouldn't have been so adamant about deleting the video. Now, instead of just being labeled a bigot, she's also a thief. So much for her desperate efforts to save her reputation.

