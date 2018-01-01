WATCH: Racist Woman Tell Asian Man ‘Have A Nice Trip Back To China’

“Bumped into this racist lady at SFO where she said (in front of my kids) ‘Hope you have a nice trip back to China’” wrote the man on his Facebook profile.

An Asian man was checking in at the San Francisco International Airport with his kids over the weekend when he ran into a racist woman.

“Bumped into this racist lady at SFO where she said (in front of my kids) ‘Hope you have a nice trip back to China’. SMH,” wrote the man, who goes by the name of Robert Ng on his Facebook profile.

He was reportedly accused by the woman of cutting the queue. However, Ng gave his account of what really happened.

“Yes she accused me of cutting even though I hopped in a different line. A white dad did the same thing but there was no ‘outrage.’ I calmly and politely disagreed with her. Perhaps because she was losing the argument or she couldn’t believe an Asian guy would stand his ground, she resorted to racism,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

The father of two, who was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, didn’t let the woman get away with her uncalled for racist remarks.

“Please don’t take my picture, I’ll have to report you,” said the woman when Ng started to film her to get her to repeat her derogatory comments.

The woman though initially resisted, she eventually repeated her remarks with a smirk this time.

“I hope you have a nice trip back to China,” she said.

The video has garnered more than 600,000 views and over 11,000 shares, where social media users called the woman out for being needlessly nasty and racist.

“Just made this post public for now to show the world that we are NOT in a post-racial America, even for Asian Americans,” Ng commented.

Such overt cases of racism are pretty well-documented in America and it’s a shame that even after such widespread coverage certain bigots don’t hesitate from spewing their hatred for people who, might have different origins but, have every right to lead a normal life in this country.

Banner Image Credits: Reuters