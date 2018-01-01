Racist Woman Unloads Abuse On Woman Over Parking Space

“I heard her say in the most annoying stereotypical Asian accent, 'she's Asian, she can't see. That's why she can't drive. She started laughing. By that time I was fuming.”

An Asian woman had an encounter with a racist woman in Oregon who not only verbally abused her but also threatened to call the police on her.

The unidentified white woman and Philippines-born Selina Cairel reportedly had a dispute over a parking space.

Cairel and her friends drove to Portland from Vancouver, Washington state, to get some doughnuts when the incident took place. She was reversing her car out of the parking space when parking sensors went off because she was too close to another vehicle parked next to her car.

That is when the racist woman rolled down her car window and began with her abuse.

At first she said, “She's Asian, she can't see. That's why she can't drive.”

The Asian woman said, “This is the kind of s*** I have to deal with.”

“Before you say anything you might wanna make sure you’re actually legal. Imma call the cops to let them know,” said the racist woman.

That is when Cairel asked her, “About what.”

The woman accused her of illegally crossing the border and said, “That you’re illegals crossing the border. And your parents probably had to work for f**king dirt just to get here.”

The video ended as Cairel said, “This is so much fun. So this is the kind of s*** I have to deal with in Portland.”

The Asian woman recalled the incident and said she was walking down to her car with her friends and when she got into her car, sensors started ringing signaling, that somebody was behind her. She said she immediately rolled down her window to apologize but was in return abused by the racist woman.

“Next thing I know I heard her say in the most annoying stereotypical Asian accent, 'she's Asian, she can't see. That's why she can't drive. She started laughing. By that time I was fuming, shocked that somebody could say that to me. I pulled my window down and asked her what her problem was. She rolled her window down and pulled out her phone and started recording me. She was laughing and just started saying all these nasty things about Asian people. Honestly, I started crying the whole way home. I called my parents at two thirty-ish and also called my dad in England the next day,” she further said.

Watch:

