Woman Yells ‘Get The F*** Out OF My Country’ At Bus Passenger

A woman launched a foul-mouthed racist tirade at an immigrant passenger in a bus, and then asked the driver to call police.

Hateful incidents against people of color are on the rise in America.

And now, all thanks to President Donald Trump’s draconian policies, bigoted people are telling immigrants to get out of the United States.

In an abhorrent display of racism, a woman was caught on video spewing hatred against passengers who were apparently immigrants on a Long Island bus. “Get the f*** out of my country!” the unnamed woman shouted at a passenger who was recording her rant.

She also had to say something hateful about “illegal immigrants,” claiming she was sick of the “mother f***ers”

The repulsive woman also gave a shut up call to other passengers on the bus who were condemning her behavior. “You got a f***ing problem with that, call the f***ing police.” She can also be seen trying to snatch the phone of the person recording the video.

The Rockland County woman then reportedly asked the driver to call the police.

That is exactly what the driver did — however, it was the racist woman who got arrested.

Rockland County sheriff's deputies and Orangetown police arrived at the scene and arrested the prejudiced woman after she got off the bus.

The disturbing incident took place on bus No. 235 operating on Transport of Rockland Route No. 92.

“It looks like she was intoxicated. I hope she wasn’t normal thinking and talking like that. It’s just very sad,” said a passenger who witnessed the hateful incident.

The Rockland County Commission on Human Rights is in contact with the passenger who was recording the racist episode. The passenger who filmed the video has since filed a complaint against the woman.

